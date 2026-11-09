BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for describing Diwali as an 'Eid of happiness,' accusing him of an anti-Hindu mindset and promoting appeasement politics while addressing festival sentiments.

BJP Criticizes Mallikarjun Kharge's Diwali Remarks

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Monday took a swipe at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his description of Diwali as an "Eid of happiness", saying it seemed as though the Congress chief "might start crying" while speaking about the Hindu festival. He also accused the opposition of practising a form of secularism that seeks to "silence the majority".

Addressing a press conference, Bhatia alleged that Kharge's remarks reflected the "anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan" mindset of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, accusing the party of indulging in appeasement politics. "I must say the definition of secularism for Congress is to silence the majority. It seemed as though Mallikarjun Kharge might start crying while speaking about Diwali," Bhatia said.

Allegations of Remote-Controlled Leadership

Calling Kharge a "remote-controlled national president" of the Congress, the BJP spokesperson alleged that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi controlled the party chief's statements. "This is the DNA of the Congress party - 1) indulge in blatant appeasement of the Muslim class, 2) even during a festival that is a festival of joy, happiness, inclusiveness, hurt these sentiments of the Hindu community. Mallikarjun Kharge is the remote-controlled national president of Congress; battery by Sonia Gandhi, holding the finger of Rahul Gandhi. Whatever statement Mallikarjun Kharge makes, he is actually furthering the anti-Hindu, anti-Sanatana mindset of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in his own words," he said.

Bhatia Questions Festival Greetings

Bhatia further questioned Kharge's choice of words while extending Diwali greetings, alleging that the Congress president appeared reluctant to refer to the festival by its name. "Yesterday, when everyone was extending Diwali greetings, we did not really expect Mallikarjun Kharge ji to extend his wishes to Hindus on Diwali. But then he made a statement in which he called Diwali ‘an Eid of happiness’. He said it was an Eid of happiness for the entire world," Bhatia said.

He also referred to Hinduism as one of the oldest religions and cultures in the world and said Lord Ram was revered by people. "If there is one of the oldest religions and cultures in the world, it is Hinduism. Lord Ram is revered by all of us. But the Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge ji, who represents what we call the Congress, or the Muslim party, seems to stumble even while saying ‘Diwali’. Why does Kharge ji find it so difficult to say Diwali? Why does his tongue falter when he says the word?" he added.

Bhatia further challenged Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to say, 'Ye khushion ki Diwali aa gayi' when Eid comes this time, and added, "Is the Congress party's character, its DNA, now to change the identity of Hindu festivals? Crores of Hindus are hurt by this communal appeasement statement by Mallikarjun Kharge. If this is appropriate, then I challenge Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to say, 'Ye khushion ki Diwali aa gayi' when Eid comes this time..."

Context of the Remarks

The BJP's criticism followed Kharge's remarks while extending Diwali greetings on November 7. "I extend my best wishes to everyone for Diwali. Many people celebrate it as it is an Eid of Happiness... On this festive occasion, I would like to convey my greetings to all my fellow countrymen. I also have a special appeal: it is essential to maintain peace in the nation. I urge those who may be in conflict or harbouring misunderstandings with one another to set these differences aside. Let us all work wholeheartedly to protect our country and foster national unity," the Congress president had said. (ANI)

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