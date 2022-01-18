  • Facebook
    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma chairs all-party meet to solve border dispute with Meghalaya

    To solve the long-standing border issue, the Chief Ministers of both states met on December 23, 2021, and chose to solve the issues over six of the twelve areas. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Guwahati, First Published Jan 18, 2022, 7:03 PM IST
    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said they had designed a roadmap to settle the boundary issues with Meghalaya based on recommendations of three regional committees with representatives from each state on Tuesday. 

    In a sequence of tweets, Sarma said an all-party meeting was held, in which the representatives of the parties were given a brief account of the improvement made on the issue. Assam ministers Ranoj Pegu and Ashok Singhal and LoP Debabrata Saikia were part of the meeting at the State Guest House Koinadhara. 

     

     

    Sarma also said the leads had reached this stage after rounds of talks at the top ministerial level on the matter.

    Sarma tweeted, the efforts to settle the Assam-Meghalaya border row have begun, in first, the six of the twelve areas of difference are tabled to resolve. The areas are Hahim, Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillingkata and Ratacherra. 

    To solve the long-standing border issue, the Chief Ministers of both states met on December 23, 2021, and chose to solve the issues over six of the twelve areas. 

    While addressing media, Durga Das Boro of Bodoland People's Front, after attending the meeting, both the states had welcomed the decision of the government of India and the Supreme Court on their regions when bifurcation happened. Six out of twelve disputed areas will be resolved forever. 

    Congress leader Rekibuddin Ahmed said that the Assam and Meghalaya border dispute had been a serious concern for 30-40 years. We wish both the states to prosper and develop together. All parties decided the issues to be discussed in the Assembly, and all will be present there and end the land issue permanently. 

    In August 2021, the government of Assam and Meghalaya formed a committee to resolve the border issues in a phased manner in six to twelve disputed areas. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that each panel would have five officials, including a Cabinet minister of each state and bureaucrats. Also, the local representatives may be part of a committee.

