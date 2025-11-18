BJP appointed Keshav Prasad Maurya as central observer in Bihar after the NDA's historic 2025 election victory, securing 202 of 243 seats. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been chosen as the Leader of the Opposition.

BJP Appoints Observers for Bihar

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya as the party's Central Observer for the election of the leader of the legislative party in Bihar. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and party leader Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti appointed as Central co-observers.

NDA's Historic Landslide Victory

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan could only secure 35 seats. The alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

Bihar Election Results 2025: Seat Distribution

NDA Alliance Seat Tally

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Opposition and Other Parties

Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat.

Election Details and Voter Turnout

The Bihar assembly elections were conducted across two phases on November 6 and 11, respectively. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%).

Tejashwi Yadav Named Leader of Opposition

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has been elected as the Leader of Opposition for the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Tejashwi Yadav, who yet again emerged victorious from the Raghopur constituency, has been selected as the LoP for the second time following Mahagathbandhan's disastrous performance in the Bihar Assembly election, in which the alliance secured only 35 seats, with RJD winning 25 of them. Opposition's decision to elect Tejashwi Yadav as LoP comes amid the family feud within the former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav's family. Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya has accused her brother Tejashwi Yadav of "humiliating and throwing her out of the house" (ANI)