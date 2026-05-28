The BJP announced new state presidents for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Tripura. The appointments include Kewal Singh Dhillon (Punjab), Archana Gupta (Haryana), Union Minister Harsh Malhotra (Delhi), and Abhishek Debroy (Tripura).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced a change in its organisational structure on Thursday, appointing new presidents for the party's state units in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Tripura. Kewal Singh Dhillon has been named the President of the BJP's Punjab unit, while BJP leader Archana Gupta will take the helm in Haryana. The party has also appointed minister of state (MoS) Harsh Malhotra as the President of the BJP's Delhi state unit. Additionally, the party has appointed Abhishek Debroy to lead the Bharatiya Janata Party's Tripura State Unit. These appointments were finalised under the leadership of the party's national president Nitin Nabin.

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Profiles of the New Appointees

A loyalist of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and a former Congress leader, Kewal Singh Dhillon, Dhillon was a member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly (2012-17) for the constituency of Barnala. Dhillon joined the BJP on June 4, 2022.

Harsh Malhotra is a prominent BJP leader in Delhi who currently serves as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha for the East Delhi constituency (elected in 2024). He is also the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Abhishek Debroy has been a member of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, representing the Matabari constituency, since winning his seat in the 2023 assembly elections as a BJP candidate.

Haryana Chief Thanks Leadership

Meanwhile, Archana Gupta thanked the party leadership for the opportunity in a Facebook post. "I pledge to discharge the responsibility entrusted to me as the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Haryana, with complete integrity, dedication, and a spirit of service. This honour belongs not merely to me, but to every single party worker who remains ceaselessly dedicated to the organization's ideology and to the service of the nation." she said.

(ANI)