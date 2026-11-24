Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal are reuniting for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The Akali Dal has rejoined the NDA, aiming to eradicate drug issues and corruption in the state.

BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal Form Alliance for 2027 Punjab Elections

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal met on Tuesday in the capital to formally as they signalled a tie-up between the two parties for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and the strengthening of the National Democratic Alliance. At the BJP headquarters leaders from both parties formally signalled an intent to take on the ruling Aam Admi Party and the Congress.

Speaking at the News Conference Amit Shah said, " Both the BJP and the Akali Dal have decided to fight the Punjab Assembly elections together and the Akali Dal will also join the NDA from today. This is a great occasion that on Guru Purab the Akali Dal, one of our oldest allies is returning to the NDA."

"When we spoke to the PM about the expansion of the NDA, he called Sukhbir Badal and said that the NDA is now complete. The Akali Dal and the BJP have a long relationship and this alliance is a symbol of brotherhood and we will move forward together. We have fought many elections together and our relationship continued. The BJP and the Akali Dal will also come forward with its manifesto. The eradication of drugs and corruption and the return of nationalistice powers to Punjab is our goadl. The AAP under Kejriwal promised to eradicate drug, the Congress promised the same but neither could do this. We promise that by 2029 December we will eradicate drugs from the state. We have made a roadmap for the development of Punjab. The AAP government has not fulfilled any of its promises and the people of Punjab has decided that they will remove those who have insulted Sikhs. I have faith that the people of Punjab will give full support to the NDA under PM Modi and will support our effort to eradicate drugs. We will ensure the victory of NDA and move towards a developed and progressive Punjab," he said.

The two parties have been one of the longest standing allies in politics, however, they broke up in 2020 when the Akali Dal walked out over the Union Governments intention to introduce the three farm laws. The three laws were later withdrawn but both parties contested the 2022 Assembly elections separately. The SAD and BJP have historically been alliance partners in Punjab. The SAD recorded its strongest performance in 2012, winning 56 seats, compared to 48 seats in the 2007 Punjab Assembly elections. The BJP, its alliance partner, won 12 seats in 2012, down from 19 seats in 2007. The two parties together secured 67 seats in 2007 and 68 seats in 2012. However, their electoral performance declined in the subsequent elections. In 2017, the SAD's tally dropped to 15 seats, while the BJP secured three seats. The Congress won 77 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 20 seats. The decline continued in the 2022 Assembly elections, with the SAD winning just three seats and the BJP securing two seats. The Congress also witnessed a reduction in its tally, falling to 18 seats. Meanwhile, the AAP registered a victory with 92 seats. A comparison of the SAD's performance in 2022 with its previous electoral record shows that the party lost 45 seats compared to 2007, when it had won 48 seats. Its tally declined by 53 seats compared to 2012, when it had secured 56 seats. This represented a decline of 93.75 per cent from its 2007 tally and 94.64 per cent from its 2012 performance. The BJP also recorded a decline in its seat tally. From 19 seats in 2007, its strength fell to two in 2022, a reduction of 17 seats or 89.47 per cent. Compared to its 2012 tally of 12 seats, the party lost 10 seats, representing a decline of 83.33 per cent.