Delhi Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Sunday claimed that the Rashtriya Janata Dal was "distraught" with the public support that BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was receiving in Bihar and thus aimed to "create chaos" and "disturb law and order" by attacking the latter's convoy in Buxar.

BJP Slams RJD For Creating 'Chaos'

"RJD is distraught, and in such a situation, they were also troubled by the support our star campaigner, Manoj Tiwari, was receiving in the Dumraon Assembly constituency... Whenever RJD believes it will come to power, it either fails to do so or shows its anger... We do not adhere to such an ideology. They only desire chaos and aim to disturb law and order," Pankaj Kumar Singh told reporters.

He further questioned if such an incident were to take place with Manoj Tiwari, a well-known public figure, then what would happen to the people of Bihar? Singh further urged people to eradicate "jungle raj" from the State and support the National Democratic Alliance in the upcoming Assembly polls.

'Eradicate Jungle Raj'

"If this were to happen to Manoj Tiwari, a well-known figure in the Bhojpuri community, imagine what might happen to the people of Bihar... I request the people of Bihar to eradicate jungle raj and bring back Nitish Kumar and PM Modi-led NDA coalition," the BJP Delhi minister said.

Manoj Tiwari Recounts Attack

On Saturday Tiwari had alleged that there was an attack by Rashtriya Janata Dal workers on his convoy during election campaigning in Buxar's Dumraon.

Tiwari claimed that the RJD workers attempted to place their party flag in a vehicle in his convoy, and also tried to crash into their car when they resisted.

"We held a roadshow in Dumraon, Buxar, and I'm shocked at how RJD supporters invaded it... RJD supporters began sloganeering...First, we were hooted at, and then someone tried to install the RJD flag on our vehicle. When we resisted, they tried to crush us and hurled abuse," Manoj Tiwari told reporters on Saturday.

Tiwari mentioned that he instructed his drivers to escape quickly to avoid any "Mokama-like" situation. He also appealed to the Election Commission, administration, and Mahagathbandhan leaders to look into the matter and termed it a blatant crime.

"To avoid a situation like what happened in Mokama, we instructed drivers to run away quickly. However, they hit our cars with sticks, forcing us to run... I am appealing to the Election Commission, administration and Mahagathbandhan leaders - what kind of behaviour is this when contesting elections?... It is a blatant crime... We have lodged a complaint and spoken to the SP. A complaint has been forwarded to the Election Commission, and strict action should be taken against those behind this incident," Tiwari said.

JDU Candidate Arrested in Mokama Murder Case

Meanwhile, ahead of polling for the first phase of Bihar elections that begins on Thursday, Janata Dal United candidate from Mokama Assembly constituency Anant Kumar Singh was arrested by Patna Police on Saturday night in connection with the murder case of a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said.

On October 30, Dularchand Yadav, was killed during firing between the two sides while campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Mokama.

SSP said Anant Singh has been arrested along with two associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram. All three will be presented before the magistrate.

Mokama is set to vote in the first phase on November 6 and Janata Dal (United) candidate Anant Singh is pitted against Rashtriya Janata Dal's Veena Devi who is the wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh. Both candidates hail from the Bhumihaar community, setting the stage for a direct clash of political legacies in one of Bihar's most volatile yet politically significant constituencies.

Bihar Assembly Election Schedule

Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)