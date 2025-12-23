BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Shahzad Poonawalla have strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in Germany, accusing him of a 'conspiracy to defame' India and its institutions on foreign soil during his 'anti-India trip'.

BJP Leaders Slam Rahul Gandhi's Germany Remarks

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in Germany, accusing the latter of "hatching a conspiracy to defame" India's institutions on foreign soil.

Speaking with ANI, Tarun Chugh said, "Rahul Gandhi's foreign trip is an anti-India trip. A conspiracy is being hatched to defame India's institutions on foreign soil... They are defaming the country... Now they are glorifying China... Prime Minister Modi has transformed India's economy from the decline under UPA through initiatives like Make in India and fiscal discipline, making it the world's fastest-growing economy..."

Earlier, BJP National Spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla slammed Rahul Gandhi, calling him "leader of propaganda, paryatan (tourism), palayan (migration), adding that he has "perfected the art of insulting the country," over the latter's criticism of the NDA-led government during his visit to Germany. "Once again, Rahul Gandhi has proven that he is not the Leader of Opposition but a Leader of Propaganda, Leader of 'Paryatan', and Leader of 'Palayan'. He makes allegations and runs away. Rahul Gandhi has perfected the art of insulting our country... In Berlin, he has said that India's institutions have been captured. He said that nothing in India is fair," Shahzad Poonawalla told ANI.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Vote Theft', Unfair Elections

The criticism comes after Rahul Gandhi again levelled "vote theft" allegations against the Government of India, citing duplicate voters in the voter list during an address at the Hertie School in Berlin, Germany. Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Congress won the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections and that the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections were "not fair."

'Full-Scale Assault on Institutional Framework'

Addressing the Hertie School on "Politics Is The Art Of Listening", Rahul Gandhi said, "We have won elections in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh. We have been raising concerns about the fairness of elections in India. I have held press conferences in India where we have clearly shown, without a shadow of a doubt, that we won the Haryana election and that we don't believe the Maharashtra elections were fair. There is a full-scale assault taking place on the institutional framework of our country. We asked direct questions to the Election Commission."

"A Brazilian woman was there on the voting list 22 times in Haryana... We did not get a response. We fundamentally believe that there is a problem with the electoral machinery in India," he added.

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that the Centre has "weaponised" investigating agencies, suggesting a quid pro quo in which businessmen in India financially support the BJP rather than Opposition parties.

Rahul Gandhi is on a five-day visit to Germany. (ANI)