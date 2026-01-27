BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting President Murmu and the North East by refusing to wear an Assamese 'Gamosa'. Congress hit back, pointing out that BJP ministers like Rajnath Singh also did not wear the traditional scarf.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of refusing to "wear" Assamese 'Gamosa' during the reception hosted by President Draupadi Murmu after the Republic Day parade.

The BJP leader further accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of insulting the President by repeatedly turning down his request to wear 'Gamosa'. Speaking with ANI, Poonawalla said, "Congress ki ek hi pehchaan, karo North East ka aapman...Congress and its first family have been against the North East. When the President asks you (LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi) twice to wear the 'Gamosa' and you refuse, it is also an insult to the President and the constitutional post...He also broke protocols there...."

Congress Hits Back

Congress MP & Assam Congress President, Gaurav Gogoi, told ANI, "BJP's IT Cell has raised a lot of questions regarding a few pictures from 'At-Home' reception held at Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday. When Congress raised the point that what they (BJP IT Cell) are raising regarding Rahul Gandhi also applies to Rajnath Singh, the BJP falls silent. We should rise above such politics..."

Hitting back, Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged that opposition leaders were "systematically insulted" and alleged that a few Union Ministers were also seen wearing "Patka" "We all know that there is a systematic insult towards Opposition leaders, particularly, (Congress President) Mallikarjun Kharge ji and (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi ji...In (Union Minister) Kiren Rijiju's video, we saw (Union Minister) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MoS Education, Jitin Prasada and (Defence Minister) Rajnath Singh were also not wearing the 'Patka'.."

'Deeply Insensitive': Assam CM Slams Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of "disrespecting the culture and people of North-East" by "choosing not to wear Patka," despite President Droupadi Murmu's requests at the Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Republic Day. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly condemned Rahul Gandhi's actions, which he believed "reinforced a perception of disregard towards the North."

As per BJP leaders, the Patka was worn by everyone at the Home reception, including President Murmu, PM Modi and foreign dignitaries. "Times may change, but the attitude of the de facto supremo of the Congress party, Mr Rahul Gandhi, regrettably appears unchanged. In an act that was deeply insensitive and insulting to the people of the entire North East, Mr. Gandhi chose not to wear the traditional Patka, a symbol of the region's rich cultural heritage, at the reception hosted by the Hon'ble President of India this evening," the Assam CM said in a post on X.

"From the President and the Prime Minister to foreign dignitaries, everyone wore the Patka with respect and pride. Mr. Gandhi alone stood apart, reinforcing a perception of disregard towards the North East. Such conduct explains why his party has lost the trust of the region and much of the country. Yet, this repeated insensitivity continues," he added. (ANI)