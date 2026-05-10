BJP leader Bhupen Kumar Borah expressed full support for Himanta Biswa Sarma as Assam CM ahead of the BJP Legislature Party meeting. He said the party is '100 per cent' in his favour. A meeting is underway in Guwahati to elect the leader.

BJP leader Bhupen Kumar Borah on Sunday expressed full support for Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead of the BJP Legislature Party meeting in Guwahati. He said that the party is "100 per cent" in favour of Sarma continuing the chief minister position and that the BJP high command will act in line with the wishes of the people of Assam.

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Preparations are underway in Guwahati for the BJP Legislature Party meeting to formally elect its leader, followed by a joint NDA meeting to choose the alliance leader. The BJP-led NDA government in Assam will take oath on May 12 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend the ceremony as the chief guest.

Leaders express unanimous support

Speaking to ANI, Borah said, "Today, the hope and expectation of the people of Assam will be fulfilled... So, we are 100 per cent in favour of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, and I am very much hopeful that the BJP high command will also listen to the voice of the people of Assam."

Further, Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Biswajit Daimary, said, "... The rule is that once the Assembly is formed, the elected members must choose their leader, who will then take the oath as Chief Minister. Today, all NDA MLAs will gather, select their leader, and then go to the Governor. The Governor will administer the oath, after which the Chief Minister will form his team..."

BJP leader Shiladitya Dev said the BJP Legislature Party meeting would be "historic," expressing confidence that Himanta Biswa Sarma would once again be elected as the party leader and continue as Chief Minister for a second term.

"... We have a legislature party meeting today. It will be historic, as our leader, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, will again be elected as party leader. He will become Chief Minister for the second time. He is not only the heartthrob of Assam but also a respected leader across the country. The whole nation is looking towards Assam," Dev told ANI.

BJP MLA-elect from Goreswar Assembly Constituency Victor Kumar Das said, "First, I want to thank all the voters of Goreswar Assembly Constituency. We will work under the leadership of our CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma."

BJP MLA-elect from Mangaldai Assembly constituency Nilima Devi said, "There is a meeting of the NDA today... Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will be elected as the CM for the second time. It will be announced soon."

NDA to form government after landslide win

The BJP-led NDA government in Assam will take oath on May 12 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend the ceremony as the chief guest.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) got a landslide victory in the Assam polls. The state will have its third successive NDA government. The BJP-led NDA secured a strong mandate in the state, winning 102 seats against the opposition's 75 seats. The BJP won 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BOPF secured 10 seats each, taking the NDA's total to 102. While the opposition Mitrajoot of INC secured 19 seats, Raijor Dal secured only 2 seats, while AJP failed to secure even a single seat. Meanwhile, AIUDF managed to get 2 seats. (ANI)