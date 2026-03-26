BJD MP Sasmit Patra said the all-party meeting on West Asia tensions was to reassure parties and send a united message. He urged the US, Israel, and Iran to de-escalate, adding the govt detailed India's energy security and preparedness.

A United Message to Prevent Panic

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra on Thursday said the recent all-party meeting was aimed at reassuring political parties and sending a united message amid ongoing tensions in West Asia. Patra emphasised the importance of dialogue, urging all stakeholders, including the US, Israel, and Iran, to work towards de-escalation.

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Speaking to ANI, Patra said, "In the all-party meeting, two specific agendas were discussed. One was on the energy situation, which was explained and briefed, providing clarifications by the Petroleum Minister and on the geopolitics and diplomacy by EAM Dr Jaishankar. We believe that just like the opposition parties were together with the nation during the COVID pandemic, during Operation Sindoor, we are also with the people of this country, standing united to address any issues that exist. I believe the all-party meeting was essentially to reassure the concerns of the political parties and to give a united message so that alarm bells and panic are not created."

Government Details Energy Preparedness

He also said that the government provided details regarding oil and natural gas availability, transit status, and preparedness to handle any eventuality. "We should ensure a common dialogue and discussion and urge these parties, the US, Israel and Iran, to de-escalate and work towards finding a solution. I think that should be the primary perspective. As far as the energy situation is concerned, the government provided certain details relating to the oil and natural gas availability, how much is in transit and how India is prepared to meet any eventuality," he said.

Government Reassures on Stable Footing

The remarks follow a day after the all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, where the government reassured opposition leaders that India remains on a stable footing amid the West Asia crisis. The meeting saw participation from both the government and opposition parties, with discussions focusing on the ongoing regional conflict.

According to sources, a detailed presentation took place at the all-party meeting by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, followed by remarks from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, highlighted that energy security remains stable, with adequate availability of crude oil, LPG and other essential supplies, and that India's strong refining capacity will ensure continued supply, including fertilisers, with shipments already arriving. (ANI)