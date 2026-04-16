BJD MP Sasmit Patra reaffirmed support for the Women's Reservation Bill but voiced concerns about its linkage to the Delimitation Bill, citing President Naveen Patnaik's warning that it could penalize states like Odisha which controlled population.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra on Thursday reiterated his party's support for the Women's Reservation Bill, while expressing concerns over linking it to the Delimitation Bill. Citing a letter from BJD President Naveen Patnaik to Odisha MPs, Patra highlighted the party's history of championing women's representation in Panchayati Raj institutions.

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His remarks comes amid an ongoing special sitting of Parliament, conveyed by the government till April 18 to pass the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam for taking into consideration and passing of the Delimitation Bill, 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in as much as these are dependent upon the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, 2026".

BJD Argues Delimitation 'Penalises' States

"The President of the BJD, Naveen Patnaik Ji, has written a letter to all MPs of Odisha, recalling how he and Biju Patnaik championed women's reservation in Panchayati Raj institutions in the state. He raised concerns about the delimitation bill being linked with the Women's Reservation Bill. The BJD has always supported the Women's Reservation Bill, including in 2023, but warned that the current constitutional amendment, tied to delimitation, is worrying," Patra told ANI.

Former Chief Minister of Odisha and the President of Biju Janata Dal, Naveen Patnaik urged state MPs to oppose the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, "both inside and outside the Parliament," arguing that the states that controlled the population are being "penalised."

In a post on X, Patnaik noted that the bill could "undermine the interests of the state" and said that if implemented, Odisha's share in the Lok Sabha would reduce from 3.9 to 3.4%, recognising it as a significant loss. "The Bill if implemented, will reduce Odisha's share in Lok Sabha from 3.9% to 3.4%, making us amongst the top 6 states losing their share. A 0.5% share loss is a huge loss given our minuscule 3.9% representation today. A relative reduction in Odisha's voice in the Lok Sabha would weaken our ability to advocate for state-specific needs, from disaster management to tribal welfare and regional development. This is not merely a political issue--it is about preserving the federal spirit enshrined in our Constitution," he added.

Further, Patnaik clarified that the BJD "wholeheartedly supports" the 106th Constitution Amendment Bill in 2023 with regard to Women's reservation, describing his family's rigorous efforts for pioneering women's reservation in Panchayati Raj institutions. Patnaik argued that the states which significantly controlled population are being penalised with the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill. He pointed out that the reduction in seats in the Lok Sabha could skew the "allocation of central resources and policy attention."

Bills Tabled in Lok Sabha

The three bills, the Constitution (131st) Amendment Bill, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were taken up for consideration in the Lok Sabha today after a division of votes over its introduction. As per the final division, there were a total of 251 AYES and 185 NOES out of the total 333 votes. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that discussion on the three key Bills will be held for 15-18 hours, with voting scheduled at 4 pm on Friday, as the House set the timetable for deliberations during the special session of Parliament.

PM Modi Responds to Opposition

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took potshots at the opposition parties who are opposing the Delimitation Bill which is being discussed in the Lok Sabha along with the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, stating that some people think that he has "political self-interest" in the bills and that if they oppose the legislations, "it is natural that I will gain political benefit".

Participating in the debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill for early implementation of the Women's Reservation Act in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said there will be shared credit if the bills are passed and that he is ready for advertisements tomorrow thanking everyone, ready to get everyone's photo printed. He said that if the bills are unanimously passed, no one will gain any political advantage."Here, some people think that there is a political self-interest of Modi in this. If they oppose it, it is natural that I will gain political benefit, but if they walk along, no one will gain any political advantage. We don't want credit," he said.

PM Modi pitched for the implementation of the women's reservation bill from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls and said MPs must not let this important opportunity slip away. He said there are some important moments in the life of a country, and the mindset of the society and the capability of the leadership can capture that moment and turn it into an asset for the nation.

The government has convened a special sitting of Parliament on April 16,17,18 to pass the three bills which were tabled in the lower house today.(ANI)