BJD leader Lekha Samantsinghar alleges corruption in the Odisha govt's purchase of 51 modified Mahindra Thar Jeeps at high rates. She demands a probe. The state's Forest Department has initiated a special audit into the procurement process.

BJD Alleges Corruption in Vehicle Purchase

BJD leader Lekha Samantsinghar on Wednesday raised concerns over the Odisha government's purchase of "51 Mahindra Thar Jeeps" at allegedly exorbitant rates, along with costly remodifications, terming it a possible act of corruption and mismanagement.

Speaking to the media, Samantsinghar said, "It is not clear at all who ordered the purchase of the vehicles, who ordered the modification, or for what purpose they are going to be used. This shows that the Odisha BJP government is just finding new and innovative ways to make money, to make their ministers richer, and they are involved in scams in every department." She demanded that the departmental minister issue a statement clarifying the purpose and approvals behind the purchase, saying, "Everything must be clear to the people of Odisha."

Government Orders Special Audit

The Odisha government's Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department has requested the Accountant General (Audit-II), Odisha, to conduct a special audit into the process of procurement and customisation of vehicles by the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Odisha, during the financial year 2024-25.

According to an official letter from the department, an audit team has been requested to be deputed to examine the procurement and customisation processes undertaken by the PCCF (Wildlife), Odisha, at its Bhubaneswar office. The communication further stated that a copy of the request has been submitted to the Personal Secretary to the Minister of Forest, Environment and Climate Change for information. Another copy has been forwarded to the PCCF (Wildlife), Odisha, with a request to extend necessary cooperation by providing relevant documents to the audit team of the Accountant General, Odisha, to facilitate completion of the audit process.

