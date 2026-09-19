BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu accused Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and the AAP government of inaction after his convoy was attacked with eggs and tomatoes during the 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra', alleging the CM was colluding with drug traffickers.

Bittu Accuses CM Mann of Inaction After Convoy Attack

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday accused Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the state government of failing to act against those allegedly involved in an attack on his convoy during the BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’. Speaking to the media, Bittu alleged that his vehicles were damaged and eggs were thrown at the convoy, and demanded that a formal complaint be lodged over the incident, which he said disrupted devotees during the Viah Purab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The protest followed an incident a day prior near Batala, where Bittu alleged that his convoy came under attack during the BJP’s Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra, with eggs and tomatoes thrown at his vehicles. Bittu said, "If Bhagwant Mann had the guts, he would have faced me. Today, the Chief Minister is making a narrow escape. You have addicted all of Punjab to drugs. You are getting people attacked because you are colluding with drug traffickers. That is why you orchestrated an attack on me and the BJP yatra yesterday. I would not have had to come here today if action had been taken against those goons. However, no action was taken against them because they are the biggest drug lords."

Appeal Over Disruption of Religious Event

"Today, I want to appeal to Jathedar Sahib that a formal complaint be lodged. The Viah Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji is being celebrated. People were laying down mats on the road; they were sweeping it clean so that no one would step on anything unclean or get a speck of dirt on them. The entire Sangat was proceeding to pay obeisance, but it was disrupted. Just imagine, eggs were thrown at the very spot on the road where the Sangat was traveling. I urge Jathedar Sahib to ensure a formal complaint is lodged. Those responsible for this should be expelled from the Panth (Sikh community)," Bittu further said.

The BJP leader reiterated the alleged attack on the BJP yatra, claiming that he survived only because he was travelling in a bulletproof car. "If the Chief Minister has the guts, let him come himself and face me. If we were to start doing the same thing, you would not be able to set foot in any state... The windows of all my vehicles were smashed yesterday; I only survived because I was in a bulletproof car," Bittu said.

BJP Leader Detained During Protest

Earlier in the day, Bittu was detained by Punjab Police after he protested near the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) gate when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s cavalcade was passing through the area. The demonstration took place as CM Mann arrived at the university grounds to attend the ongoing Kisan Mela, the release said. During the protest, Bittu held up a bottle of liquor toward the Chief Minister's vehicle, stating he was "returning the bottle" and asking him to enjoy his liquor while allowing Arvind Kejriwal to “loot Punjab from Delhi.”

Details of Friday's Attack

On Friday, Bittu alleged that his cavalcade was attacked while he was on his way to attend a BJP yatra in Pathankot, accusing the AAP government of turning into a “gangster party” and alleging police inaction during the incident. Speaking to reporters, Bittu said, "There was an attack on me. AAP has become a gangster party. If someone who has security protection is attacked by 200 people, Shery Kalsi and Joban were heading this."

"DSP, SP, were present there. Just before this happened, the police got our convoy to slow down and then helped the perpetrators run away. The police were present there at the time. Those people again came to attack a second time. One, Anmol Randhawa was caught by us. Their thought was to scare a top leader so that it would result in spreading fear in the other BJP leaders. The DGP and the CM should be ashamed," he added.

The BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' is being launched across the state on Friday, with the party saying the campaign is aimed at raising awareness against the drug menace. Bittu was travelling to Pathankot to participate in the campaign when he alleged that his convoy was attacked. (ANI)