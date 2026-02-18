At BioAsia 2026, startup Biomexia Healthcare revealed its plan to develop affordable, AI-driven point-of-care devices. These innovations aim to bridge the healthcare gap in rural areas by providing rapid diagnostics and predictive health tools.

At BioAsia 2026, themed "TechBio Unleashed: AI, Automation and the Biology Revolution," innovative healthcare startup Biomexia Healthcare Private Limited unveiled a powerful vision for the future of accessible medicine. Speaking at the summit, Kolla Venkata Atchuta Rao, Director and Co-Founder of the company, outlined how Biomexia is developing affordable, AI-driven point-of-care devices to bridge the gap between patients, doctors, and diagnostic laboratories, particularly in rural and underserved regions.

Founded in October 2024, Biomexia -- short for Biology and Medical Excellence with Innovative Advancements -- aims to convert complex biomedical concepts into practical, affordable products. For over a decade, Rao has worked across nanotechnology, biotechnology, electrochemistry, and applied medical sciences. With multiple patents and technology transfers to academic institutions and industry, his journey reflects a mission: to miniaturise large-scale laboratory technologies into portable, easy-to-use devices.

A 'Bridge' for First-Mile Intervention

"We are not competing with diagnostic labs," Rao explained. "We are building a bridge -- a first-mile intervention -- so doctors can act faster and patients can receive timely care," he added. By combining spectral chemistry and electrochemistry, the device can deliver rapid diagnostic insights without requiring advanced laboratory infrastructure.

Biospectra: A Compact Lab for Remote Areas

In many rural areas of India, patients are referred to larger hospitals for even basic biochemical tests--often resulting in delays, long wait times, and additional financial burden. Biospectra aims to eliminate that delay.

Designed for minimal manual intervention, the device can even be operated by non-specialists after short training, according to an official statement. Ambulances, remote clinics, and small healthcare centers could soon carry a compact diagnostic lab in their hands.

Precardia: Predicting Heart Attacks and Aiding Research

Precardia claims to predict a potential heart attack up to one week in advance, especially in cases related to atherosclerosis and cardiac stress. Beyond prediction, the device also monitors post-surgical cardiac repair, helping doctors determine whether a patient needs immediate intervention, such as CABG, or can continue with medication management.

The collaboration extends into research around 3D-printed bioengineered hearts. Precardia's technology can assess whether stem cells successfully differentiate into functional cardiac cells--a major challenge in regenerative medicine.

Expanding the Frontier: Avion and an Artificial Pancreas

Biomexia is also developing Avion, which they described as a "compass for the immune system." Biomexia is also developing a portable, modular artificial pancreas system equipped with micro-needles thinner than a sweat pore. The system automatically delivers insulin and glucagon based on real-time glucose levels--similar to existing CGM systems but in a more compact, modular form.

As BioAsia 2026 spotlighted the convergence of AI and biotechnology, Biomexia stood as a powerful example of how innovation can empower doctors, strengthen rural healthcare, and ultimately save lives. (ANI)