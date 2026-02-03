SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia was released from Nabha Jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a disproportionate assets case. He had been in custody for seven months. His release is viewed as a significant political event in Punjab.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia walked out of Nabha Jail on Tuesday after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the disproportionate assets case. Majithia, who had been lodged in Nabha Jail in connection with the case, was released following the apex court's order. His release is being seen as a significant development in Punjab's political landscape.

Majithia Addresses Supporters Post-Release

Supporters and party workers gathered outside the jail premises to welcome the SAD leader after his release. Majithia thanked Guru Sahib and the Sahibzaade, drawing inspiration from their courage against oppression, saying the path ahead is tough, but they'll continue on the path of truth. Speaking to reporters, he said, "I thank Guru Sahab... Sahibzaade, who did not bow to Aurangzeb, inspired me to realise that this path is very difficult if you have to fight the government. We must continue moving forward on the path of truth."

Supreme Court's Bail Order

Earlier, on Monday, the Supreme Court granted bail to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, a former Punjab Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), who has been accused in a disproportionate assets case. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta noted that the petitioner had already been granted bail in the earlier NDPS case in 2022, and that the Punjab government's appeal against that order was dismissed in 2025. It further observed that the disproportionate assets case pertains to the period between 2006 and 2017, though the FIR was registered only in 2025. In these circumstances, the Court granted him bail.

Case Background and Court Observations

The Court also noted that Majithia has been in custody for the last seven months. The case against Majithia was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets exceeding ₹540 crore. He was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau. In December last year, the Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected Majithia's bail plea, noting a possibility that the investigation could be influenced by him. Earlier, the apex court had agreed to consider an interim bail plea filed by the SAD leader in the matter.