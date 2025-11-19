BJP's Maithili Thakur (25), now the youngest MLA in the Bihar assembly, secured 84,915 votes from Alinagar to defeat RJD veteran Binod Mishra. She described the experience as delightful, feeling the love from supporters and the weight of her new role.

BJP's newly elected MLA Maithili Thakur from Alinagar on Wednesday said people are showering her with so much love, calling it a delightful experience. Maithili Thakur (25), who made her political debut in this assembly election, secured 84,915 votes and defeated RJD's veteran leader Binod Mishra (63), who got only 73,185 votes.

On being asked again how she feels after winning, Thakur said, "Altogether it's a very new experience for me, as in the whole Vidhan Sabha, I have been elected as the youngest MLA. People around me are showering me with love and blessings, and the entire organisation has shown strong support. As you can see, many people from all around the country, belonging to different states, are here. I would even say that the citizens of Bihar are fortunate."

"I am also feeling the weight of my responsibility, and if I talk about it in terms of happiness, then yes, I am delighted; my family members,alongwith my supporters, share this feeling. But, yes, I know that now I have to work continuously without taking any holiday and every single day counts," she added.

On November 14, the ruling NDA got another term in Bihar, winning 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats. In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats. In Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML) (L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) -one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat. (ANI)