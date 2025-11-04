Delhi CM Rekha Gupta accused Congress and RJD of looting Bihar, stating that the state's development is only possible under the NDA. Campaigning in Patna, she said people won't fall for the tricks of Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the people of Bihar have realized that the state's progress is possible only under the leadership of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), accusing the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of looting and misleading the people for years.

'Panjewale' and 'Lantern Wale' Looted Bihar

Rekha Gupta told reporters that Bihar's people, especially women, know development is possible only under the NDA, adding the "panjewale" and "lantern wale" parties have always looted and misled the state. The Delhi CM said, "The people of Bihar, the women, everyone is alert; they know that the development of Bihar is possible only and only in the rule of NDA... These 'panjewale' and 'lantern wale' have always looted Bihar and always left the people in distress, therefore the people of Bihar will not fall for their words..."

Rahul Gandhi Won't Catch 'Fish of Bihar'

Addressing a public gathering in Patna, CM Rekha said that Bihar has understood the "tricks" of Rahul Gandhi and he won't catch the "fish of Bihar." She said, "The Congress people who used to go to the fields wearing socks, now jump into the pond to catch fish. I want to tell Rahul ji that this is the fish of Bihar, you will not be able to catch it. Every person in Bihar has now understood your tricks."

Bihar Saw Progress Under Nitish, Modi

The Delhi CM said that Congress and RJD leaders "ruled Bihar for years," enriching themselves while people remained "poor." "These people ruled the land of Bihar for years. Sometimes the Congress, sometimes the RJD. They kept getting rich but the common people of Bihar remained poor... Bihar saw progress during the time of Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi," she said

CM's Campaign and Poll Schedule

Over the next three days, the Chief Minister will campaign in support of NDA candidates across the state, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement. She will be accompanied by senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, leaders of allied parties, as well as party candidates and workers. In addition to public meetings, the Chief Minister will also take part in roadshows.

Polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to take place in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting set for November 14. (ANI)