The Bihar State Women's Commission has taken suo-motu cognisance of controversial remarks by Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya's husband, Girihar Lal Sahu, against Bihar women. Congress leaders from both states have also condemned the statement.

Bihar State Women's Commission (BSWC) on Friday took suo-motu cognisance of the alleged controversial remarks made by the husband of Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya on women in Bihar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Intellectual Bankruptcy': BSWC Chairperson

Speaking to ANI, Apsara, Chairperson of Bihar Mahila Aayog, said, "This statement reflects his intellectual bankruptcy. When the women of Bihar are reaching new heights. You are making such statements about the women of Bihar, which is reprehensible."

"The Women's Commission is taking suo motu cognisance and sending him a letter.", she added.

Congress Leaders Demand Apology

Uttarakhand Mahila Congress President Jyoti Rautela responded to the controversy surrounding Girihar Lal Sahu's recent statement, the husband of Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya. "The husband of Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya has made a very shameful statement. He should sincerely apologise for his statement. We should also look into why such a statement was made.", she said.

ये है भाजपाइयों की गंदी मानसिकता😡 कैबिनेट मंत्री रेखा आर्या के पति कह रहे हैं बिहार में 20 से 25 हजार में मिल जाती हैं लड़कियां pic.twitter.com/IpGbo3BFzw — Uttarakhand Congress (@INCUttarakhand) January 2, 2026

On the same issue, Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram also criticised the BJP as a whole, saying, "It is the nature of the BJP to disrespect the people of Bihar."

(ANI)