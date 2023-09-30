Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar: Woman, child fighting for life, stuck for 1 hour till Nitish Kumar's convoy passed

    The police didn't allow the ambulance to leave the area because Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's convoy was about to pass through the area. Nitish Kumar was returning to Patna after inaugurating an ethanol factory in Nalanda.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2023, 4:10 PM IST

    The Patna Police stopped an ambulance for almost an hour for the convoy of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. A mother was holding her child inside an ambulance which was stopped in traffic in Fatuha, near Patna. The ambulance was not allowed to leave, since Bihar CM Kumar's motorcade was set to pass through the region.

    The mother asked the cops to let them leave since the boy was struggling for his life. The woman broke down as the child fell unconscious. The ambulance had to wait for an hour till Nitish Kumar's convoy went by.

    The Patna Police had stopped all vehicles to allow the Chief Minister's convoy to pass. The ambulance, unfortunately, reached the area just as the police stopped all traffic on the crowded road.

    The ambulance driver claimed that he begged a policeman to allow them pass after explaining to him that they were travelling from Fatuha to Patna. The ambulance's driver claimed that the cops would not let the family go despite observing the child's health and the mother's concern.

    A similar incident was reported a month ago in Patna when an ambulance was stopped to allow the Chief Minister's convoy to pass through. The police officer who stopped the ambulance was later identified, but nothing was done.

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2023, 4:10 PM IST
