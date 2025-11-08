BJP leader Ashwini Choubey called Mahagathbandhan leaders 'Pappu, Gappu, and Lappu,' stating they will be punished on Nov 14 for corruption and violence. PM Modi added that the 'Jungle Raj' era received a '65-volt jhatka' in the first phase.

Mahagathbandhan will be punished: Choubey

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Saturday stated that the people of Bihar will punish the leaders of the Mahagathbandhan, whom he referred to as "Pappu, Gappu, and Lappu," on November 14 for corruption, violence and crimes against the poor. Speaking to ANI in Patna, Ashwini Kumar Choubey said, "It seems that people who were talking about bringing about a jungle raj in Bihar are now in a hurry, and today they are violent again. All the people of Mahathugbandhan, Pappu, Gappu, and Lappu, are doing the same thing, and the public is going to punish them on November 14th..."

"The people of Bihar will punish those who commit lies, corruption, crime, rape, misconduct, and genocide. They are repeatedly doing the same thing to the poor people of the Scheduled Castes... They have looted everything. Which poor person has not been looted?" he added.

The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14.

PM Modi's '65-volt jhatka' dig

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sharp dig at the Opposition, saying that the people of Bihar gave a "65-volt jhatka [shock]" to those who thrived during the era of 'Jungle Raj' in the first phase of the Assembly elections. Addressing a public rally in Sitamarhi, PM Modi said, "In the first phase of the elections, the people of Jungle Raj got a '65 volt jhatka'. There is talk everywhere that the youth of Bihar have chosen development by supporting the NDA, and the women and daughters of Bihar have ensured a record victory for the alliance.

RJD wants children to be extortionists: PM

"The Prime Minister said that the RJD's campaign reflects its mindset, as children are being made to chant slogans about becoming extortionists instead of aspiring to be doctors or professionals. "What does RJD want to do for the children of Bihar is clearly visible in their election campaign. Listen to the songs and slogans of the Jungle Raj people. You will be shocked. On RJD's stages, innocent children are being made to say that they want to become extortionists. Should a child of Bihar become an extortionist or a doctor? Will we let them win who want our children to be extortionists?" PM said. (ANI)