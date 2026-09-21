The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has urged the Karnataka government to grant official language status to Urdu, following the recent decision to recognize Tulu. The party highlighted Urdu's larger speaker base and alleged neglect.

SDPI Demands Official Status for Urdu

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has demanded that the Karnataka government grant official language status to Urdu, following the state Cabinet's recent decision to accord Tulu the status of a second additional administrative language in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

In a statement, SDPI Karnataka State General Secretary Afsar Kodlipete welcomed the recognition granted to Tulu but questioned why similar seriousness had not been shown towards Urdu and Urdu-medium education in the state. "Karnataka is a multilingual state and a confluence of diverse languages, cultures and traditions. Every language here has its own history, literature, culture and identity. Therefore, respecting the rights of one language should never become a reason to deny the rights of another," he said.

Cites Precedent and Census Data

Kodlipete noted that several states across India, including BJP-governed Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, had already granted Urdu official-language status or recognition for official use. He further pointed to data from the 2011 Census, stating that Urdu speakers accounted for 66 per cent of the recorded population in the relevant mother-tongue category, compared to 16 per cent for Tulu speakers in Karnataka.

Concerns Over Urdu-Medium Education

He raised concerns over long-pending vacancies in Urdu-medium schools, alleging that the issue had affected the education of thousands of students. He also referred to questions raised over posts for Urdu-medium and other linguistic-minority schools during the recent recruitment drive for 15,000 teachers in the state, adding that while approval had reportedly been given for 800 Urdu-medium teacher posts, the number remained insufficient given the scale of vacancies pending for years.

"Language development does not simply mean granting official status to a language. Providing adequate teachers, schools, educational materials and necessary infrastructure for children studying in that language is also an integral part of linguistic justice," he said.

Allegations of Neglect in Naming Universities

Kodlipete also flagged concerns over the Education Department's reported proposals for naming nine universities in Karnataka, alleging that no prominent leader, educationist or social reformer from the Muslim community had been recommended for consideration. He said members of the Muslim community had made significant contributions to the state's social and educational development, the freedom struggle, literature and public life, and called for equal consideration of contributions from all communities while naming public institutions.

He further questioned the Congress government's approach towards minority rights, noting that the party had come to power in Karnataka with minority support. "Why does this discrimination still exist in Karnataka when it comes to the Urdu language and Urdu-medium education?" he asked.

'Not Opposed to Tulu, Seeking Equal Rights'

Clarifying the party's position, Kodlipete said the SDPI was not opposed to the development of Tulu, but sought equal recognition and rights for Urdu. "Urdu, too, deserves the justice it is entitled to. Along with respecting the rights of Tulu speakers, the educational and linguistic rights of Urdu speakers must also be protected. Kannada, Tulu, Urdu and all other languages of Karnataka must receive equal respect and justice," he said, adding that there was no need to question the rights of one language to secure the rights of another. (ANI)