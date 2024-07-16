Bihar: VIP chief Mukesh Sahani's father Jitan Sahani killed in Darbhanga

Jitan Sahani, father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, was murdered inside his home in Bihar's Darbhanga. His mutilated body was found after the attack, which occurred on Monday night.

In a shocking incident, Jitan Sahani, father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, was murdered by unknown assailants in Bihar's Darbhanga. The attack occurred on Monday night at his residence in the Ghanshyampur area, where he was killed with a sharp weapon. Following the incident, a police team led by the DSP arrived at the scene and began the investigation.

According to reports, Sahani was killed inside his home, where his mutilated body was discovered. Darbhanga Superintendent of Police (SP) Jagunath Reddy confirmed the incident.

Who is Mukesh Sahani?

Mukesh Sahni, known as the 'Son of Mallah,' belongs to the influential Mallah community and has served as the Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries in Bihar. The Mallah community, which makes up about 6 percent of Bihar's population, holds significant political influence. Sahni has established himself as a leader championing their interests, and despite losing in the Lok Sabha elections, his influence within the community remains widely recognized. Currently, VIP, Sahni's party, is allied with the RJD and Congress in the I.N.D.I.A bloc.



Latest Videos