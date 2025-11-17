JD(U) leader Shalini Mishra hailed NDA's victory in Bihar, stating the mandate rejected 'jungle raj'. She also commented on the RJD family feud, advising Tejashwi Yadav to focus on his family before handling the state's affairs.

Bihar Mandate Rejected 'Jungle Raj': JD(U) MLA

Days after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept clean the Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Janata Dal (United) leader Shalini Mishra, who secured victory from the Kesariya assembly constituency, expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar for their overwhelming support, asserting that the mandate reflected the state's rejection of "jungle raj." "I express my gratitude to the entire Bihar for this resounding victory of the NDA... The people of Bihar never wanted jungle raj..." Mishra told reporters, crediting voters for reaffirming their trust in the alliance.

'Take Care of Family First': Mishra on RJD Feud

Responding to the recent controversy surrounding RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya's fiery announcement of "disowning family" and exit from politics, Mishra said the situation was "extremely unfortunate." "This is extremely unfortunate. This should not happen in any family... It is not true to say that Tejashwi Yadav is doing politics alone. He is the son of Lalu Yadav, and that is why he is carrying out his politics... He should first take care of his family and then talk about Bihar. I wish that their family remains united," she said.

NDA's Decisive Victory in Bihar Elections 2025

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 were conducted in two phases, with Phase 1 held on November 6 and Phase 2 on November 11. Counting took place on November 14, culminating in a decisive victory for the NDA. The ruling alliance secured 202 seats, gaining a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This marks the second instance of the NDA crossing the 200-seat mark in Bihar; it had earlier won 206 seats in the 2010 assembly polls.

Mahagathbandhan got just 35 seats with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning 25 seats, Congress 6, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat. Among other parties, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured one seat. (ANI)