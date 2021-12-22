  • Facebook
    Bihar: Primary health centre administers second dose of Covid vaccine on dead woman in major goofup

    On November 25, primary health centre of Veerpur had organised a corona vaccination camp in Kisan Bhawan.

    Bihar Primary health centre administers second dose of Covid vaccine on dead woman in major goofup
    Team Newsable
    Patna, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 6:32 PM IST
    In a major goof-up, a woman, who died two months ago, has been sent the message of successful administration of second dose of coronavirus vaccine. Her husband saw the message.

    Lalo Devi’s husband Ram Udgar Thakur said, “My wife died due to illness in village Kharmauli under Veerpur block on September 19. The Planning and Development Department of Bihar has also issued death certificate on the same date. Now, we have received Corona vaccination certificate from health department, two months after her death," Thakur said.

    On November 25, the primary health centre of Veerpur had organised a corona vaccination camp in Kisan Bhawan. After the camp, the health officials issued the vaccination certificate in the name of Lalo Devi.

    The vaccination certificate issued to a dead person was uploaded on social media and is a talking point in Begusarai district. Many people are saying that it is a “ploy” to “increase” the data of corona vaccination in Bihar.

