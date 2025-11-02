AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for being 'out of touch' with the ground reality in Bihar's Seemanchal, highlighting youth migration and a lack of opportunities in the region ahead of the assembly elections.

Owaisi Hits Out at Tejashwi Yadav Over Seemanchal's Plight

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a swipe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during a visit to a remote village in Seemanchal, Kishanganj, Bihar. Owaisi alleged that the youth in the region are forced to migrate due to a lack of opportunities, while children as young as eight are chanting slogans like "Patang Chap". Owaisi highlighted the plight of the youth in Seemanchal, who are compelled to leave their homes in search of better opportunities. He questioned Tejashwi Yadav's awareness of the ground reality, saying that he is out of touch with the people's struggles. Owaisi assured the people of Seemanchal that their voices will be heard and that they will not be ignored.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a public rally in Kishanganj, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "We went to a remote village in Seemanchal. When we came out after offering namaaz, our sisters and mothers were standing there. Only the elders were standing there since the poor youth had already migrated." "Eight-year-old children were chanting 'Patang Chap.' Tejashwi, did you see that an eight-year-old child is saying 'Patang Chap.' But you are flying in the sky, you don't have time to come down to the earth?... But the people of Seemanchal will make you sleep on the ground," he said.

Kishanganj Election Context

The Seemanchal region has been plagued by poverty, unemployment, and inadequate infrastructure. Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was carried out in the Kishanganj assembly seat of Bihar as per the Election Commission of India's order ahead of the 2025 Assembly Elections.

Key Candidates and Past Results

The Indian National Congress won Kishanganj, a key assembly constituency in Bihar, in the 2020 elections, when Ijaharul Husain defeated the BJP's Sweety Singh by 1,381 votes. This year, polling in Kishanganj will be held in the second phase on November 11, with the Bharatiya Janata Party fielding Sweety Singh and the Mahagathbandhan fielding Qamrul Hoda as its candidates, while AIMIM has fielded Shams Aghaz.

AIMIM's Political Demands

Earlier on October 30, questioning the Mahagathbandhan over not naming a muslim candidate for the Deputy Chief Minister face ahead of the upcoming polls in Bihar, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that if a son (referring to VIP chief Vikas Sahani) of the Malla community can become the Deputy Chief Minister, then a son from the muslim community can become Chief Minister and even Prime Minister in this nation.

Bihar Assembly Elections Overview

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has released its list of 25 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML), led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's VIP. Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)