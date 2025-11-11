Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha noted "tremendous enthusiasm" among voters, especially women, for the NDA during the second phase of Bihar polls. He expressed confidence that results would be better than expected for the alliance.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday highlighted the "tremendous enthusiasm" among citizens for the National Democratic Alliance as voting for the second phase of the Bihar elections is underway. He said that the female voters are casting their vote with full enthusiasm and expressed confidence in the NDA's victory in the elections. "There is tremendous enthusiasm among the voters. Women voters are casting their votes with full enthusiasm. Based on the trends, the results are expected to be more in favour of the NDA than expected," Upendra Kushwaha told reporters.

Voter Turnout in Second Phase

A healthy voter turnout of 14.55 per cent was recorded in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly polls till 9 am, according to the data of the Election Commission of India, which is relatively higher than the 13.13 per cent turnout recorded in the first phase of the polls.

District-wise Turnout

Among the 20 districts, Gayaji district recorded the highest turnout of 15.97 per cent, followed by Kishanganj with 15.81 per cent and Jamui with 15.77 per cent, till 9 am. The lowest turnout was recorded in Madhubani with 13.25 per cent.

As of 9 am, a voter turnout of 15.34 per cent was recorded in Araria, 14.95 per cent in Arwal, 15.43 per cent in Aurangabad, 15.14 per cent in Banka, 13.43 per cent in Bhagalpur, 13.81 per cent in Jahanabad, 15.08 per cent in Kaimur (Bhabua), 13.77 per cent in Katihar, 13.46 per cent in Nawada, 15.04 per cent in Paschim Champaran, 15.54 per cent in Purnia, 14.11 per cent in Purvi Champaran, 14.16 per cent in Rohtas, 13.94 per cent in Sheohar, 13.49 per cent in Sitamarhi and 14.85 per cent in Supaul.

Election Overview

Voting for the second phase of the 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar began on Tuesday at 7 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors and 243 seats.' Apart from Bihar, voting for bye-elections is being held for eight Assembly constituencies spread across six states and one union territory. These constituencies are Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram and Nuapada in Odisha.

A total of 3,70,13,556 electors will vote in the second phase of the Bihar elections, including 1,95,44,041 male voters and 1,74,68,572 female voters. 943 third-gender voters will also cast their votes in the elections. (ANI)