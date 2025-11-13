Ahead of the Bihar Assembly election vote count, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav held a meeting with party candidates, alleging potential electoral malpractice by the NDA and stating the party is prepared to counter any 'unconstitutional activity'.

Ahead of the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections set to happen on November 14, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav held an online meeting with the party's candidates, party office bearers at the district level.

RJD Prepared for 'Unconstitutional Activity'

Repeating allegation of alleged electoral malpractice, the RJD leader said that the party, along with the people of Bihar are "alert, vigilant, cautious, and fully capable, aware, and prepared with enthusiasm, hope, and confidence to deal with any kind of improper unconstitutional activity."

"Last night, through a video conference with party candidates and district organization office-bearers, an in-depth discussion was held on guidelines related to vote counting and preparations for the counting process," Tejashwi Yadav posted on X in Hindi.

Counting for the 243 Bihar assembly polls, which took place on November 6 and November 11, will happen on Friday, November 14. The winner will be declared on the same evening, bringing an end to a nearly month long election campaign. This is the first assembly elections in the country in 2 decades which were carried out after a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was carried out.

"Bihar and Biharis are committed to saving democracy and the Constitution," his post added.

Yadav Accuses NDA of Plotting to 'Murder Democracy'

Earlier, while addressing a press conference in Patna, the RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face alleged that there might be attempts to manipulate the Bihar assembly elections results by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the counting set to take place on November 14.

According to Yadav, the NDA will "make all attempts to slow down the vote count" and try to "strike fear among people" while trying to "murder democracy."

"This time they (NDA) will make all attempts to slow down the counting of votes. They will create fear in District Headquarters. They will not do anything where a bomb blast takes place. But they will take out a military flag march across all districts in Bihar to murder democracy so that there is fear among the people," Yadav told reporters during a press conference here.

Exit Polls Predict NDA Win

The first phase of polling was held on November 6, and the second phase concluded on Tuesday, with counting set to take place on Friday (November14).

However, exit polls have predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar. The exit polls also predicted that the opposition Mahagathbandhan would fall short of the majority mark in the 243-member state assembly.