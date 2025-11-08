BJP MP Ravi Kishan and Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav, whose parties are contesting against each other in Bihar, greeted each other at Patna Airport. Yadav, who recently formed his own party, called the meeting a 'coincidence'.

Political Rivals Meet Amid Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan and Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav greeted each other at the Patna Airport, while their parties are contesting against each other in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections. Tej Pratap Yadav called it a "coincidence" as he met Ravi Kishan even on Friday. Speaking to reporters at the airport, Yadav said, "It is a coincidence that I am meeting BJP MP Ravi Kishan again after meeting him yesterday."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Tej Pratap Yadav's Candidacy

Tej Pratap Yadav contested elections in the Mahua seat, which underwent polling in the first phase on November 6. The Janshakti Janata Dal chief was in fray against the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Sanjay Kumar Singh from Lok Janshanti Party (Ram Vilas), and Jan Suraaj's Indrajeet Pradhan, while his brother Tejashwi Yadav fielded Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Mukesh Kumar Raushan against him.

Earlier, on the day of polling, Tej Pratap Yadav expressed confidence in his victory, saying that he has the blessings of his parents, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, and the people's support. Speaking to ANI, Tej Pratap Yadav said, "I am fully confident. I have the blessings of my parents and the public." Tej Pratap Yadav, who was expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal earlier this year, has formed his own party, named Janshakti Janata Dal, and contested under his party's banner from Mahua. He visited various polling booths in the constituency during polling on Thursday.

Ravi Kishan Confident of NDA Victory

Earlier on November 4, Ravinder Shukla, aka Ravi Kishan, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, had said that Mahagathbandhan will be trounced in the Bihar Assembly elections. Taking a jibe at RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Kishan told ANI that the schemes will improve daily since the opposition's grand alliance has realised that they were going to "lose badly". "Mahagathbandhan is going to be trounced. Thus, all these schemes will improve daily. They have realised that they will lose badly. RJD knows that NDA will win many of its seats. The ambience is in favour of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar's development model," the BJP leader said.

Bihar Gears Up for Second Phase

After a historic voter turnout in the first phase of polls, Bihar is now gearing up for the second phase of the elections in 122 Assembly constituencies on November 11. NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV), and others, is looking to retain power for a second term.

The Mahagathbandhan, comprising Congress, RJD, left parties, and VIP, is looking to get back to power. Jan Suraaj, which made a debut in the electoral fray, is contesting in more than 200 constituencies on its own. The results for the Legislative Assembly elections will be announced on November 14.