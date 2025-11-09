PM Modi lauded BJP workers for their 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' efforts in the Bihar polls, calling them 'pillars' of the NDA's success. The first phase of the election concluded with a record 65.08% voter turnout on Thursday.

PM Modi Hails BJP Workers as 'Pillars' of Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the efforts and enthusiasm of BJP workers participating in the party's 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' initiative during the Bihar Assembly election campaign, calling them the "very pillars" who will ensure the BJP-NDA's success. Sharing ANI Digital's X post, PM Modi highlighted the dedication of grassroots workers who are driving the campaign's momentum across the state.

"During the Bihar Assembly Election campaign, the enthusiasm and zeal of our workers in the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' program was worth witnessing. These workers of ours are the very pillars of the organisation who ensure the victory of BJP-NDA. I am confident that this time too, we will see splendid results of their hard work and dedication in Bihar," PM Modi said in a post on X. बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव अभियान के दौरान ‘मेरा बूथ, सबसे मजबूत’ कार्यक्रम में हमारे कार्यकर्ताओं का जोश और उत्साह देखने लायक था। हमारे ये कार्यकर्ता ही संगठन के वो आधारस्तंभ हैं, जो भाजपा-एनडीए की जीत सुनिश्चित करते हैं। मुझे विश्वास है कि इस बार भी बिहार में उनकी कड़ी मेहनत और… https://t.co/y7Fp3ApA3O — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2025

Impact of 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot' Campaign

'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot' campaign has become one of the most powerful ways to connect directly with people. It is not just a campaign but a new model of communication that brings together technology, booth-level Karyakartas and citizens from every corner of the country. In Bihar, the response to 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot' has been tremendous. The campaign has brought an unprecedented wave of enthusiasm at the booth level. PM Modi himself has been the X factor, inspiring and mobilising ground workers across Bihar with his direct communication. His words have infused new energy into party cadres and Karyakartas.

Record Turnout in First Phase of Polling

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully with a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, the highest-ever in the state's history in assembly polls. The voting was held on 121 seats spread across 18 districts, and a total of 3.75 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polls. The second phase of assembly polls will be held on November 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14. (ANI)