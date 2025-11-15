Following the NDA's landslide victory in Bihar, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said the people gave a 'befitting reply' to 'vote chori' claims. He asserted that voters rejected 'jungle raj' and chose development under PM Modi.

NDA's Victory a 'Befitting Reply' to Opposition: Shinde

As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sweeps the assembly polls in Bihar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lauded the decisive victory, asserting that the people have delivered a befitting reply to the opposition over allegations of vote chori. Speaking to ANI, Shinde said that the landslide outcome reflected strong support for the NDA among women and youth, rejecting what he termed as 'jungle raj' and embracing development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "People have rejected Jungleraj and accepted development by showing faith in PM Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi went there to catch fish. To all those alleging vote chori, I would only say that people have given a befitting reply. Women and youth have voted in large numbers, which is why the NDA has secured this landslide victory," the Deputy CM said.

Paswan Slams Opposition for Blaming EVMs

Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan lambasted the opposition Mahagathbandhan for constantly finding fault with issues related to EVMs and blaming officials, and said that they would achieve "something better" if they spent time on their own assessment. "Finding fault with every issue, blaming EVMs, and blaming officials. If they spent as much time on their own assessment as they do on finding fault, then Congress and RJD would likely achieve something better. No Bihari tolerates personal comments that go below the limits. The 'Mahagathbandhan' has suffered losses due to this repeatedly," Paswan told ANI.

Bihar Election Results: NDA Secures Landslide Win

The NDA's 'tsunami' swept away the opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) finishing a close second with 85. The other allies of the ruling coalition also registered high strike rates. The parties of the Mahagathbandhan, including the RJD and Congress, suffered significant setbacks, and Jan Suraaj, which had hoped for an impressive debut after its founder, Prashant Kishor, conducted an extensive campaign, failed to open its account. The ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

NDA Seat Distribution

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Mahagathbandhan and Others' Performance

In Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat. (ANI)