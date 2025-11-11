BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey affirmed the NDA's victory in Bihar polls, predicting over 180 seats. RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha also expressed confidence, citing 'tremendous enthusiasm' among voters, especially women, for the alliance.

NDA Confident of Victory, Eyes Over 180 Seats

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey affirmed the National Democratic Alliance's victory in the Bihar assembly polls, predicting that it would win more than 180 seats. He mentioned that every citizen of the state has voted for a developed Bihar under the guidance of the NDA. Choubey also appealed to the voters to come out in numbers and participate in the voting process. "I want to appeal to all the people of Bihar that this is a great festival of democracy, celebrate this great festival with great joy. From the morning, people have been standing in queues... I feel that voting is happening in favour of the NDA... Everyone is voting in the name of development, in the name of making a developed Bihar, under the guidance of the NDA government, CM Nitish Kumar, and PM Modi... We are getting more than 180 seats, which will go up to 200," Ashwini Kumar Choubey told ANI.

Earlier today, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha highlighted the "tremendous enthusiasm" among citizens for the National Democratic Alliance as voting for the second phase of the Bihar elections is underway. He said that the female voters are casting their vote with full enthusiasm and expressed confidence in the NDA's victory in the elections. "There is tremendous enthusiasm among the voters. Women voters are casting their votes with full enthusiasm. Based on the trends, the results are expected to be more in favour of the NDA than expected," Upendra Kushwaha told reporters.

Robust Voter Turnout in Second Phase

Bihar is witnessing a robust voter participation in the second phase of assembly polls, as the state recorded an impressive voter turnout of 31.38 per cent till 11 am, as per the data of the Election Commission of India.

District-wise Turnout Details

The highest voter turnout of 34.74 per cent was recorded in Kishanganj district, while the lowest voter turnout with 28.66 per cent was recorded in Madhubani district. Gaya recorded brisk turnout of 34.07 per cent, followed by 33.69 per cent in Jamui, 32.88 per cent in Aurangabad, 32.91 per cent in Banka, 32.94 per cent in Purnia and 32.39 per cent in Paschim Champaran. Kaimur (Bhabua) recorded a turnout of 31.98 per cent, Araria 31.88 per cent, Arwal 31.07 per cent, Supaul 31.69 per cent, Sheohar 31.58 per cent, Purvi Champaran 31.16 per cent, Jahanabad 30.36 per cent, Katihar 30.83 per cent, Sitamarhi 29.81 per cent, Rohtas 29.80 per cent and Bhagalpur 29.08 per cent, Nawada 29.02 per cent.

Key Constituency Turnout

Among the key constituencies, Supaul recorded a turnout of 31.10 per cent, Sasaram 29.84 per cent, Mohania 32.91 per cent, Kutumba 33.40 per cent, Gaya Town 25.02 per cent, Chainpur 32.31 per cent, Dhamdaha 33.22 per cent, Harsiddhi 29.99 per cent and Jhanjharpur 26.76 per cent. (ANI)