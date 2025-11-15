The ruling NDA secured a decisive victory in the Bihar assembly elections, with the BJP becoming the single largest party by winning 89 seats. Its ally, the Janata Dal (United), was a close second with 85 seats, solidifying the alliance's win.

Bihar Assembly Polls: Final Seat Tally

Here is the final tally of seats declared by the Election Commission on Friday:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - 89

Janata Dal (United) - 85

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) - 25

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) - 19

Indian National Congress (INC) - 6

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) - 5

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) - 5

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RSHTLKM) - 4

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - 2

Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - 1

Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) - 1

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) - 1

