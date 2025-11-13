Bihar exit polls predict an NDA win, prompting celebration from the ruling alliance but rejection from the Mahagathbandhan. Leaders from both sides express confidence in their victory ahead of the November 14 vote count. BJP workers prepare sweets.

NDA Upbeat, Mahagathbandhan Skeptical Over Exit Polls

With the exit polls predicting an NDA victory in the Bihar polls, leaders of the ruling alliance are expectedly happy, but the Mahagathbandhan leaders have rejected the predictions, saying their own assessment shows that there will be a change of government in the state. Union Minister Nityanand Rai said the exit polls result show that people have again placed their confidence in the NDA. He said NDA will win more seats than predicted. "The voice of the people and the seal of approval for the NDA government are clearly visible in the exit polls. I believe that the NDA will win even more seats than predicted, forming a government with a majority of more than two-thirds. In Bihar, the influence of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name and work, along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's wave of good governance, is evident," Nityanand Rai told reporters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bihar Minister and national president of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), Santosh Kumar Suman, stated that the people of the state are pleased with the development work undertaken by the National Democratic Alliance and have faith in the ruling party. "People are enthusiastic and confident of the work that NDA has done in Bihar, and that confidence can be seen in the form of votes...I believe we will secure even more seats than are shown," he said.

However, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav rejected the predictions. He said that their own party's research has shown that the Bharatiya Janata Party is "very nervous and getting anxious" due to the prospect of a comfortable Mahagathbandhan win. "The kind of feedback we are getting shows that BJP and the NDA are nervous and anxious. People are restless; they are panicking because of the kind of voting that took place. Yesterday, people stood in long queues during voting -- even until 6 or 7 in the evening. People patiently waited to cast their votes. And while voting was still going on, exit polls started coming out," the RJD leader said during a press conference.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar argued that it would be wrong to blindly believe the accuracy of exit polls "Exit Polls are not accurate. They are only a speculation. It indicates what might happen. It would not be right to think that they are accurate," he said.

How Different Exit Polls Stack Up

Exit polls had projected a win for the NDA in the Bihar assembly elections. The People's Pulse poll survey gave 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 seats to the Mahagathbandhan, and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

Axis My India Predictions

The Axis My India predicted on Tuesday that the NDA will get 121 to 141 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly. It predicted a strong fight by the Mahagathbandhan, giving it 98 to 118 seats, which is more than the number of seats predicted by other surveys. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, which made its debut in the election, is predicted to get two seats. The exit poll indicates a two per cent difference in vote share between the two alliances. Axis My India predicted the NDA would get 43 per cent of the votes and the Mahagathbandhan would get 41 per cent. Jan Suraaj may secure 4 per cent of the votes, and others could get 11 per cent of the votes, the poll survey said.

It stated that the RJD may emerge as the single largest party in the state, winning 67-76 seats, followed by Nitish Kumar's JD(U) with 56-62 seats. BJP, which was the second largest party in the 2020 Assembly election with 74 seats, is likely to fall into the third place with 50-56 seats, according to the exit poll. It stated that Congress is expected to secure 17-21 seats. Among the other NDA constituents, Chirag Paswan's LJP (RV) may win 11 to 16 seats, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM 2 to 3 seats, and Upendra Kushwaha's RLM may secure 2 to 4 seats. According to the exit poll, among the Mahagathbandhan constituents, the Left parties may secure 10-14 seats, Mukesh Sahni's VIP may secure 3-5 seats and IIP 0-1 seats.

Today's Chanakya and Other Surveys

According to Today's Chanakya, NDA is poised for a bumper victory with 148-172 seats, while Mahagathbandhan may win 65-89 seats. It said other parties, including Jan Suraaj Party , are likely to win 3-9 seats. Today's Chanakya projected 41 per cent to 47 per cent vote share in favour of the BJP and 35 per cent to 41 per cent vote share for Mahagathbandhan.

People's Insight's survey predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA, 87-102 seats for the Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj, and 3-6 seats for independent candidates. The JVC survey predicted that the NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may win 0-1 seats, while others may secure 3-6 seats.

Votes will be counted on November 14.

Looking Back: 2020 Assembly Election Results

In the 2020 polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats, BJP bagged 74, RJD secured 75 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) had contested 115 constituencies and the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70.

NDA Cadre Begins Victory Preparations

Workers of BJP and NDA have already started preparing for celebrations, expecting victory. BJP workers in Patna came together to prepare laddoos after several exit polls predicted the NDA's win in the polls. They say that around 501 kilograms of laddoos are being prepared ahead of the counting day. Krishna Kumar Singh, a worker, said that NDA is winning the Bihar elections with a thumping majority. "Exit polls have also shown. Before that, we had ordered the preparation of 501 kg of ladoos. We will distribute it among people who have voted for us to remain in power. The people of Bihar have made up their mind - 2025, fir se NDA aur Nitish."

At the residence of Janata Dal (United) candidate Anant Kumar Singh, workers have begun setting up tents, arranging chairs, and decorating the premises in anticipation of victory. Party members said that preparations are underway to welcome supporters and well-wishers who are expected to gather on the day of the results. (ANI)