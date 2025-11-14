Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal expresses confidence in an NDA victory for the 2025 polls. Early trends from the current assembly election vote count show the NDA leading with 172 seats, strengthening its lead over the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA Surpasses Halfway Mark in Early Trends As the counting of votes began for the Bihar Assembly elections, early trends indicate that the ruling NDA has surpassed the halfway mark of 122, strengthening its lead over the Mahagathbandhan. At 9:30 am, NDA was leading with 172 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) were ahead with 75 and 76 seats, respectively. JD(U) has maintained a high conversion rate of over 75 per cent, while the BJP has achieved a 74 per cent conversion rate.Mahagathbandhan was lagging, with a lead of just 67 seats. While Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading on 50 seats, their allies are showing an underwhelming performance according to the early trends. Congress is leading in 14 seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation is leading in three seats. The RJD holds the highest conversion rate in the alliance of 35 per cent. Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj was leading on three seats, and AIMIM was ahead on one seat. Prominent Faces and Key Constituencies Among prominent faces, Tejashwi Yadav is leading on the Raghopur seat, BJP's Samrat Choudhary and Maithili Thakur are ahead on the Tarapur and Alinagar seats, respectively. Elaborate Arrangements for Vote Counting Counting of votes for all 243 constituencies began at 8 am amid tight security. Officials began tallying postal ballots, with the counting of EVM votes scheduled to start at 8:30 am. Elaborate security arrangements are in place, with 4,372 counting tables and over 18,000 counting agents overseeing the process.Most exit polls predict a comfortable victory for the NDA, with some projecting the Mahagathbandhan to win. According to the ECI's official press note, 2,616 candidates and 12 recognised political parties participated in the two-phase polls on November 6 and 11, and none requested repolling in any constituency. Shifting Alliances and Election History The main election contest in the Bihar elections is between the National Democratic Alliance, led by CM Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav's Mahagathbandhan.In the 2020 election, the NDA secured a majority in the assembly and won 125 seats, with Nitish Kumar again taking oath as Chief Minister. However, in August 2022, Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with the BJP and resigned as Chief Minister, forming a government with the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. He had emerged as a key figure in the formation of the combined opposition INDIA bloc. However, Kumar's romance with the RJD lasted for less than two years, and in January 2024, ahead of the parliamentary polls, Kumar returned to the NDA. Party Performance: 2015 vs 2020 BJP improved its position between the 2015 and 2020 polls. Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Jaiswal on Friday asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were getting the public mandate in the 2025 assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal said that NDA contested the Bihar assembly polls in the name of Nitish Kumar. "It was evident from the faces of the public that NDA is getting a mandate this time. NDA is going to form the government again. The leaders of NDA have put in a lot of effort, whether it is Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha, PM Modi, JP Nadda, HM Amit Shah or Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. We fought elections on the face of Nitish Kumar with the slogan '2025, phir se Nitish'," Jaiswal said. 