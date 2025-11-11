Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary expressed confidence in the NDA's win, claiming a significant lead after the first phase. Voting for the second phase began for 122 seats, deciding the fate of 12 ministers from Nitish Kumar's cabinet.

Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary on Tuesday exuded confidence in the NDA's victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, saying that voters are supporting them.

Speaking to ANI, Choudhary said, "The voters are supporting us, and I appeal to them to vote in large numbers and give pace to the development of Bihar."

The Minister further added that the NDA had already taken a big lead in the first phase and the alliance will gain a much better lead in the second phase. "In the first phase of elections, we have already taken a big lead and we will be in a much better position after the second phase," he stated.

Second Phase Voting Underway

Voting for the second phase of the 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar began on Tuesday at 7 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors and 243 seats.

Apart from Bihar, voting for by-elections is being held for eight Assembly constituencies spread across six states and one Union Territory. These constituencies are Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir; Anta in Rajasthan; Ghatsila in Jharkhand; Jubilee Hills in Telangana; Tarn Taran in Punjab; Dampa in Mizoram; and Nuapada in Odisha.

A total of 3,70,13,556 electors will vote in the second phase of the Bihar elections, including 1,95,44,041 male voters and 1,74,68,572 female voters. 943 third voters will also cast their vote in the elections.

Fate of 12 Ministers to be Decided

The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul Assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

Key Constituencies and Seat Distribution

Other key constituencies include Sasaram, Imamganj, Mohania, Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, and Nathnagar.

Out of the 122 seats, 11 Assembly seats in East Champaran, 10 each in Madhubani and Gaya, nine in West Champaran, eight in Sitamarhi, and seven each in Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Purnia, and Katihar. Six Assembly seats will go to the polls in Araria and Aurangabad each. Nawada, Banka, and Supaul will each witness contests on five seats. Kaimur, Jamui, and Kishanganj have four seats each, Jehanabad has three, followed by two Assembly seats in Arwal, and one in Sheohar district.

Election Landscape and 2020 Results

Out of all these seats, the BJP had won 42 seats in the 2020 Assembly elections, while the RJD emerged victorious on 33 seats. The Janata Dal (United) bagged 20 seats, Congress won 11, and Left parties collectively secured five.

NDA comprises the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV), and other parties, and is seeking to retain power for a second term. The Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Congress, RJD, left parties, and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), is looking to regain power. Jan Suraaj is also confident of its prospects.

The first phase of the Bihar elections marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. The state saw a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling, with all political parties, including Jan Suraaj, interpreting the high voter turnout in their favour. (ANI)