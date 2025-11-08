VIP convenor Mukesh Sahani claims the Mahagathbandhan will win over 80 seats in Bihar's first phase, citing a 'wave of change'. Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor agrees, stating the record voter turnout signals a clear mandate for change.

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) convenor Mukesh Sahani on Saturday expressed confidence that the Mahagathbandhan would secure more than 80 seats in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. Sahani further asserted that voters across caste, religion, and sections, particularly the youth, are seeking a change in the state's political landscape.

Sahani Cites 'Wave of Change' Amid Record Turnout

"The youth wants change. People across castes, religions, and sections are supporting Mahagathbandhan. We will win more than 80 seats in the first phase. There is a wave of change in Bihar... There will be a definite change," Mukesh Sahani told ANI, highlighting the strong momentum in favour of the opposition alliance. Sahani's statement comes in the backdrop of the first phase of the Bihar elections, which witnessed a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marking the highest polling percentage in the history of the state. Analysts have suggested that such unprecedented voter participation indicates a desire among citizens to bring a shift in the state's governance.

Prashant Kishor Echoes Call for Change

Earlier on Saturday, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor also weighed in, claiming that the record turnout signals a clear mandate for change. "These self-proclaimed analysts are claiming they know what's going to happen in Bihar... But no one predicted that Bihar would have the highest voter turnout in the country's political history. The sheer number of polls shows that change is definitely coming in Bihar," he said.

Jan Suraaj Pitched as 'New Alternative'

Making its electoral debut in Bihar, Jan Suraaj Party aims to offer a viable alternative to the existing political setup. Kishor criticised the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, asserting that voters are seeking change after decades of similar political narratives. "PM is trying to get votes by instilling fear of the RJD because he has nothing else to say... But this time, the situation has changed... If you're saying Jungle Raj shouldn't return, but then why should you (NDA)? Jan Suraaj is the new alternative," he added.

Election Phases and Result Date

The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14. (ANI)