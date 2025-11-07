Following Phase 1 of Bihar polls, Congress' Rajeev Shukla claimed the Mahagathbandhan will win 80 of 121 seats. VIP's Mukesh Sahani mocked the NDA's optimism over the record 64.66% voter turnout, calling it a mandate for change.

Mahagathbandhan Confident of Victory

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Friday exuded great confidence in the victory of Mahagathbandhan after the conclusion of Phase 1 of Bihar's electoral polls on November 6, saying that the alliance will obtain at least 80 seats out of the total 121 seats. "Our estimate is that out of 121 seats, 80 seats will go to the Mahagathbandhan. We are winning with a massive majority..." he said.

Meanwhile, Vikasheel Insaan Party and Mahagathbandhan's Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Sahani took a dig at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying that the alliance "can be happy for a few days" on seeing the nearly 65% voter turnout in Bihar's first phase of polls, but the youth of the state have already called for a change. Sahani's comments come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in an NDA victory, saying that the higher voting percentage indicates an NDA wave in Bihar. "Let NDA be happy after seeing the voting percentage for a few days. Let them be happy. However, the voting percentage has not increased; the pattern remains the same as before. With atleast 20 thousand votes cut in each constituency, accounting for that, has the percentage increased? Let them (NDA) burst crackers for a few days," the VIP founder told reporters here.

Record Voter Turnout in Phase 1

Meanwhile, the first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully on Thursday with a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the highest-ever in the state's history. The voting was held on 121 seats spread across 18 districts, and a total of 3.75 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polls. The second phase of assembly polls will be held on November 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14.

Election Commission Hails 'Purest Electoral Rolls'

The election was held after the recently concluded Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. The opposition parties had expressed strong reservations about the exercise. The SIR is to be carried out in other states and union territories of the country.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar stated that the state has witnessed the highest voter turnout since 1951. "Bihar has shown the way to the nation. SIR with zero appeals and the highest voter turnout since 1951. Purest electoral rolls and enthusiastic participation of electors. Transparent and dedicated election machinery. Democracy wins. It has been an amazing journey for ECI," he said. (ANI)