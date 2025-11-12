BJP MP Manoj Tiwari claims the opposition Mahagathbandhan has 'accepted defeat' in the Bihar Assembly polls, citing exit polls that predict a comfortable victory for the ruling NDA. He credited PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar's leadership.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said that the Mahagathbandhan has already "accepted defeat" ahead of the Bihar Assembly election results, claiming that exit polls only predicted "what we have seen on the ground." The counting of votes will be done on November 14.

His remarks came as, according to exit poll results, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar with the opposition Mahagathbandhan falling short of the majority mark in the 243-member state assembly. The exit polls also predicted that Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, which made its debut in the assembly polls, is unlikely to make any splash in terms of seats.

'Women and Gen Z trust PM Modi, Nitish Kumar'

"The Mahagathbandhan has already accepted defeat. What we have seen on the ground, the support for the NDA, the exit polls are showing the same trend. Who will vote for those who say 'long live the mafia'? There is support from women. There has been a big change. The women and Gen Z support and trust PM Modi and Nitish Kumar," Tiwari told ANI.

The BJP leader said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the NDA had succeeded in gaining strong trust among women and first-time voters.

Tiwari calls Rahul Gandhi 'intellectual terrorist'

Turning his attack toward the Congress, Tiwari alleged that Rahul Gandhi's conduct reflects a lack of patriotism, calling him an "intellectual terrorist."

"These results and these exit polls are the consequence of that. For Rahul Gandhi ji, there is no love for our nation. Rahul Gandhi is behaving like an intellectual terrorist. Look at his foreign trips -- the people who arrange his visits in America and other countries, if you go into their identity, your minds will be blown," Tiwari said.

Comment on Delhi Blast

Commenting on the Delhi blast near Red Fort, Tiwari called it a "very unfortunate incident" and expressed confidence that those responsible would be brought to justice.

"It is a very unfortunate incident. Those who are guilty will not be spared. Our agencies, the BSF, the police, and the Army are fighting this war every day. Sometimes the security cordon is breached, but people must remain alert. These terrorists are being covertly supported by some individuals' statements," he said.

Bihar Assembly Election: Exit Polls at a Glance

The exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar. While the first phase of polls was held on November 6, the second phase of polling concluded on Tuesday. The state has seen record polling in the assembly polls.

Peoples Pulse

Peoples Pulse poll survey gave 133-159 seats to NDA, 75-101 seats to Mahagathbandhan and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

People's Insight

People's Insight's survey predicted 133-148 seats for NDA, 87-102 seats for Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj and 3-6 seats for independent candidates.

JVC

JVC survey said NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may 0-1 seats, with others may secure 3-6 seats.

DVC Research

According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats. (ANI)