Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge says the Mahagathbandhan will end 'weak governance' in Bihar, promising jobs and an end to migration. The second phase of assembly polls for 122 seats will be held on November 11.

Kharge Vows to End 'Weak Governance'

A day before voting for the second phase of the Bihar assembly polls, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the opposition Mahagathbandhan will free the state from 20 years of "weak governance". Reiterating poll promises, Kharge said that the opposition will work towards creating employment opportunities and stopping migration in Bihar after coming to power.

"The Mahagathbandhan government will free Bihar from 20 years of weak governance. Now migration will stop, the darkness over the future of the youth will lift. Every home will brighten their tomorrow with jobs," the Congress chief posted on X. He further stated that the Mahagathbandhan will focus on the economic upliftment of every section of society and restore Bihar's pride.

"Now we will end injustice, transform Bihar with social justice, Dalits, Mahadalits, tribals, backward classes, extremely backward classes, economically weaker sections, and minorities will get their rights," Kharge said. "Women, farmers, youth, economic upliftment of every section of society. To change the picture of the state, the people of Bihar have set out. We will restore Bihar's pride. This is our guarantee, we will make it possible," he added.

Second Phase of Polling on November 11

In the first phase, polling was held in 121 seats across 18 districts. Following a historic voter turnout in the first phase of polls, voting for 122 assembly constituencies across 20 districts in Bihar will be held during the second phase of the assembly elections on November 11.

District-wise Seat Breakdown

These include 11 assembly seats in East Champaran, 10 each in Madhubani and Gaya, nine in West Champaran, eight in Sitamarhi, and seven each in Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Purnia, and Katihar. Six assembly seats will go to the polls in Araria and Aurangabad each. Meanwhile, Nawada, Banka, and Supaul will each witness contests on five seats. Kaimur, Jamui, and Kishanganj have four seats each, Jehanabad has three, followed by two assembly seats in Arwal, and one in Sheohar district.

Electoral History of Phase 2 Constituencies

Of these 122 assembly constituencies, the BJP secured a win on 42 seats in the 2020 Bihar assembly elections while the RJD emerged victorious on 33 seats. The Janata Dal (United) bagged 20 seats, Congress won 11, and Left parties collectively secured five. Compared to the 2015 elections, the BJP's tally in these constituencies dropped to 36, while the grand alliance, comprising JD(U), RJD, and Congress, won 80 seats.

High-Stakes Battle for NDA and Key Ministers

In the second phase of the 2025 assembly polls, the NDA will face a major challenge in maintaining its dominance, particularly in its northern Bihar strongholds, including East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, and Sitamarhi districts, where the ruling alliance currently holds sway over 30 assembly seats. The phase will also decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet.

Key Ministers in the Fray

Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas). Key ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

Electoral Fray: Candidates and Alliances

In the second phase, a total of 1,302 candidates are in the fight, 136 (about 10 per cent) of whom are women. Polling will be held in 45,399 centres, and the number of eligible electors is 3.70 crore, 1.95 crore men and 1.74 crore women.

The NDA comprises the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV), and other parties, and is seeking to retain power for a second term. The Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Congress, RJD, left parties, and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), is looking to regain power. Jan Suraaj, which made a debut in the electoral fray, is contesting in more than 200 constituencies on its own.

The results for the legislative assembly elections will be announced on November 14.