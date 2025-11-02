With Bihar polls approaching, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi backed the INDIA bloc for a win, while AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi slammed RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, highlighting youth migration and neglect in the Seemanchal region.

INDIA Bloc Confident of Victory

With less than a week left for the Bihar assembly elections, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Sunday said that the atmosphere in the state was in favour of the INDIA bloc and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's government will be formed. "The atmosphere is very splendid. The NDA alliance is going out, and the INDIA alliance is going to form the government in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav's government is going to be formed," Pratapgarhi told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Owaisi Slams Tejashwi Yadav Over Seemanchal's Plight

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a swipe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during a visit to a remote village in Seemanchal, Kishanganj, Bihar. Owaisi alleged that the youth in the region are forced to migrate due to a lack of opportunities, while children as young as eight are chanting slogans like "Patang Chap".

Owaisi highlighted the plight of the youth in Seemanchal, who are compelled to leave their homes in search of better opportunities. He questioned Tejashwi Yadav's awareness of the ground reality, saying that he is out of touch with the people's struggles. Owaisi assured the people of Seemanchal that their voices will be heard and that they will not be ignored. Addressing a public rally in Kishanganj, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "We went to a remote village in Seemanchal. When we came out after offering namaaz, our sisters and mothers were standing there. Only the elders were standing there since the poor youth had already migrated."

Key Alliances in Bihar 2025 Elections

The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML), led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's VIP. Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.

Election Schedule

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14.