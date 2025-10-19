Ex-RJD candidate Madan Shah protested publicly after being denied a ticket for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, calling Tejashwi Yadav arrogant. Shah chased Lalu Prasad Yadav’s car and lay on the ground in protest, claiming promises were broken.

Former RJD candidate Madan Shah on Sunday went public to register his protest against the RJD after being denied a ticket for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls and called Tejashwi Yadav, who is the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, "arrogant".

In a purported video, Shah is seen giving chase to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's car as he arrived at his residence in Patna. Moments later, he lay down on the ground as a mark of protest while speaking to press.

'Tejashwi is very arrogant'

"...They will not form the government; Tejashwi is very arrogant, doesn't meet people...They are giving away tickets...Sanjay Yadav is doing all this...I have come here to die. Lalu Yadav is my Guru...He had said that he would give me a ticket...They gave a ticket to Santosh Kushwaha, a BJP agent...," Shah told ANI.

He claimed that the father-son duo of Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav had backtracked on their promise to give him a ticket.

"In 2020, Lalu ji called me to Ranchi and got a survey done regarding the population of the Teli community, and that Madan Shah will defeat Randhir Singh from Madhuban constituency. Tejashwi ji and Lalu ji had called me and said they would give me a ticket. I have been working for the party since the '90s"

Madan further claimed that Tejashwi doesnot stay in touch with the people and the RJD will not be voted to power after the assembly polls.

Meanwhile, in Bihar, the RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan is yet to announce its seat-sharing arrangement. The Congress on Saturday released its second list, announcing candidates for Narkatiaganj, Kishanganj, Kasba, Purnia and Gaya Town assembly seats.

The party has fielded Shaswat Kedar Pandey from Narkatiaganj and Qamrul Hoda from Kishanganj.

Irfan Alam, Jitender Yadav and Mohan Shrivasta will contest elections from Kasba, Purnia and Gaya Town constituencies, respectively.

Earlier, on October 17, the Congress party released its first list of 48 candidates for the assembly poll

Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

