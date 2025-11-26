Patiala House Court reserved an order on Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh's plea for custody parole to attend Parliament. The NIA, which holds him in a terror case, stated it has no objection to his attendance while in custody.

The Patiala House Court on Wednesday reserved an order on the plea of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh for custody parole to attend the upcoming Parliament Session in December. He is in custody in a terror case lodged by the NIA.

Special NIA judge Prashant Sharma reserved the order after hearing the submissions of counsel for Abdul Rashid Sheikh and the Special Public Prosecutor for NIA.

Counsel for NIA said that the agency has no objection to the accused attending the parliament session in custody. Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi and Nishita Gupta appeared for Abdul Rashid Sheikh and submitted that they have no objection if he be granted custody parole subject to the outcome of the order of the High Court of Delhi on the issue of the cost involved. After hearing the submissions, the court reserved the order for November 27.

The Baramulla MP sought an interim bail or custody parole without a cost to attend the Parliament Session scheduled to commence from December 1. He was also earlier granted custody parole to attend Parliament Sessions and to take the oath after his election as MP. He was also sent to parliament to vote in the Vice Presidential election this year.

Abdul Rashid Sheikh is an MP from Baramulla of Jammu and Kashmir. His application seeking modification of the cost to pay for custody parole to attend the parliament session is pending before the Delhi High Court. On November 7, the division bench of the Delhi High Court delivered a split verdict on his application. The matter is now pending before a single-judge bench. (ANI)