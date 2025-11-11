As Bihar votes in the second phase of assembly elections, BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok expressed confidence in the NDA winning with a two-thirds majority, while RJD's Mrityunjay Tiwari cited a "wave of change" for Tejashwi Yadav.

As voting for the second and final phase of Bihar assembly polls is underway, BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok on Tuesday expressed confidence in NDA's victory and said that their government will be formed again with a "two-thirds" majority.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader appealed to the people of Bihar to come out and vote in large numbers and exercise their democratic power. "This is the final voting day of the second phase. I appeal to all the people of Bihar to come out in large numbers to ensure the future of Bihar... This is the time to truly thrash those leaders who have made this state go backwards, and never allow such politicians to enter politics... The NDA government will be formed with more than two-thirds majority. There is no doubt or suspicion in this," Ajay Alok told ANI.

High Voter Turnout Recorded

Meanwhile, a healthy voter turnout of 14.55 per cent was recorded in the second phase of Bihar assembly polls till 9 am, according to the data of the Election Commission of India, which is relatively higher than the 13.13 per cent turnout recorded in the first phase of polls.

Among the 20 districts, Gaya district recorded the highest turnout of 15.97 per cent, followed by Kishanganj with 15.81 per cent and Jamui with 15.77 per cent, till 9 am. The lowest turnout was recorded in Madhubani with 13.25 per cent.

As of 9 am, a voter turnout of 15.34 per cent was recorded in Araria , 14.95 per cent in Arwal , 15.43 per cent in Aurangabad, 15.14 per cent in Banka, 13.43 per cent in Bhagalpur, 13.81 per cent in Jahanabad, 15.08 per cent in Kaimur (Bhabua), 13.77 per cent in Katihar, 13.46 per cent in Nawada, 15.04 per cent in Paschim Champaran, 15.54 per cent in Purnia, 14.11 per cent in Purvi Champaran, 14.16 per cent in Rohtas, 13.94 per cent in Sheohar, 13.49 per cent in Sitamarhi and 14.85 per cent in Supaul.

Voting for the second phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors and 243 seats.

RJD Cites 'Wave of Change'

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said that a "wave of change" in Bihar will provide immense support to Tejashwi Yadav and the Mahagathbandhan alliance, ensuring their victory in the Bihar assembly elections. "There is a wave of change in Bihar. In the second phase of voting as well, immense public support is going to be received by Tejashwi Yadav and the Mahagathbandhan," Tiwari told ANI here.

He urged people to come out and vote in large numbers and participate enthusiastically, just like in the first phase, highlighting that a "wave of change" is there in Bihar. "The voting for the second phase is taking place today in Bihar. Just as the people of Bihar enthusiastically participated in the first phase of voting, the same enthusiasm is being seen among the people in the second phase as well. We salute those who have come out to vote for change in Bihar and to build Bihar's future," he said.