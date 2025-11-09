Union Minister Anupriya Patel expressed confidence in an NDA victory in Bihar, citing development and women's safety. Meanwhile, the opposition RJD has accused the Election Commission of malpractice after VVPAT slips were found in Samastipur.

NDA Confident of Victory in Bihar

Union Minister Anupriya Patel on Sunday expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, stating that the people of the state are pleased with the good governance and rapid development witnessed over the past two decades. She hailed the safe environment for women under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar within the state, asserting that people are coming in large numbers to help form the NDA government once again. "The voters of Bihar are very excited. They are happy with the good governance established in the last 20 years, the corruption-free government, and the rapid pace of development. The way women have received a safe environment under the government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has helped them progress. This is why they have come out of their homes in large numbers to help form the NDA government again," Anupriya Patel told ANI.

RJD Alleges Malpractice, Targets Election Commission

Meanwhile, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) targeted the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday over an alleged incident involving VVPAT slips found scattered near KSR College in the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency of Samastipur district. Sharing a video clip on social media platform X, the RJD accused the poll body of malpractice, referring to it as the "Thieves' Commission." The party questioned how and why the VVPAT slips were ejected and left on the road. "A large number of VVPAT slips ejected from EVMs were found scattered on the road near KSR College in the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency of Samastipur. When, how, why, and on whose orders were these slips thrown away? Will the Thieves' Commission answer this? Is all this happening on the instructions of the democracy's dacoits who have set up camp in Bihar after coming from outside?" the party wrote on X.

Following a historic voter turnout in the first phase of the polls, Bihar is now gearing up for the second phase of the elections, which will take place on November 11 in 122 Assembly constituencies. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14. (ANI)