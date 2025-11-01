Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a virtual rally, called the opposition 'Mahathugbandhan' chaotic and compared the 5-party NDA to the 'Pandavas'. He urged Bihar voters to choose 20 years of NDA's governance over 15 years of 'jungle raj'.

NDA 'Pandavas' vs 'chaotic' Mahathugbandhan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took a sharp dig at the opposition alliance, "Mahathugbandhan" and said it is full of chaos and infighting, with its leaders fighting among themselves instead of contesting against the NDA. While, he compared the five parties in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to the five 'Pandavas'.

Shah, who could not fly to Samastipur due to bad weather conditions, addressed a virtual public rally and said, "First of all, I would like to apologise to you as the helicopter could not come to Ujiarpur due to inclement weather. So, I am addressing you virtually."

'Jungle Raj' vs 'Good Governance'

He urged voters to choose between the 15 years of "jungle raj" under the opposition and the 20 years of good governance under the NDA. "Elections will be held here on 6th November, in the first phase of elections. On 6th November, you have to decide whose hands the governance of Bihar will be in - hands which spread 'jungle raj' for 15 years or in the hands of NDA, which brought good governance for 20 years. For 20 years, Nitish babu, and since 11 years PM Modi and Nitish babu together, left no stone unturned for the development of Bihar," Shah said.

"All 5 parties in the NDA are like 5 'pandavas' and have entered the election arena together. Before us is 'Mahathugbandhan' which has such chaos and infighting that instead of contesting against us, they are contesting among themselves," he said.

Key Alliances and Election Schedule

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)