SP's Akhilesh Yadav questioned Bihar's law and order after a murder in Mokama, asking if it's 'jungle raj'. He backed Tejashwi Yadav for CM. BJP's JP Nadda attacked RJD's past, calling it a 'dark era', and praised Nitish Kumar's rule.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a murder incident in Mokama, saying that if such a crime can occur despite heavy security deployment, it raises the question of whether the state is under "jungle raj" or "mangal raj." The SP chief questioned the law and order situation and asked how such crimes could occur in areas where top leaders, including the Prime Minister and Home Minister, were campaigning.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI in Darbhanga, Akhilesh said, "A place where the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are campaigning, where such VIPs with Z+ security are present -- if a murder takes place at such a place, then it shows whether this is 'jungle raj' or 'mangal raj'."

The SP chief's remarks came after the man, identified as Dularchand Yadav, was found dead on October 30, and several others were injured following a clash between alleged supporters of the Jan Suraaj Party and the Janata Dal (United) in Mokama assembly constituency.

SP Chief Backs Tejashwi Yadav for CM

Akhilesh Yadav further asserted that the people of Bihar were ready to vote for "change and prosperity" and to elect Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav as the next Chief Minister.

"People of Bihar are going to vote for change, for prosperity, for making Tejashwi Yadav the CM, for affordable electricity and 200 units of free electricity. The youth of Bihar are going to vote for their future and for better job opportunities. Those who led to the migration will be taught a lesson this time by the public," he said.

BJP's Nadda Attacks RJD's 'Dark Era'

Meanwhile, BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), calling the tenure of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi a "dark era" for Bihar.

Nadda, addressing a public meeting in Siwan virtually, said that the state had faced setbacks on every front during their rule and urged voters to support Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for continued progress and stability.

"From 1990 to 2005, the rule of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi was a dark era for Bihar; it suffered every kind of loss during that time. It endured every kind of humiliation... But under the leadership of Nitish Kumar for 20 years and 11 years of PM Modi, it has seen its development train back on track," he said.

He urged the people to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on November 6, saying their mandate would ensure continued stability and faster growth in the state. (ANI)