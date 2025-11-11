Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma cast his vote in Bhagalpur, expressing confidence in a Mahagathbandhan victory. He slammed the NDA government for lack of development in jobs, health, and education and urged voters to support his coalition.

Congress MLA and candidate from Bhagalpur Assembly constituency, Ajeet Sharma, cast his vote in the second phase of the Bihar elections on Tuesday and expressed confidence in Mahagathbandhan's victory in the State.

Sharma Slams NDA Government on Development

Speaking to ANI, Ajeet Sharma slammed the NDA government in Bihar, claiming no development in the health, education and job sectors. He said, "People have seen this government for 20 years. No employment for youth, education and health sectors are also weak, people are migrating out for work. I urge the public to vote for the Mahagathbandhan's victory in Bihar. Especially in Bhagalpur, where you (public) have made me an MLA three times."

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he alleged that the NDA will not fulfil its poll promises. The Congress leader said, "Even without the government, I have worked a lot for you. The public has made up its mind to vote for Mahagathbandhan. Let them speak whatever they want. In 2014, Modi ji promised 2 crore jobs, but did he fulfil that? There is a difference between saying and doing. When the elections came, they raised the pension for women to Rs 1,100, and gave 125 units of electricity for free. You should remember, post Independence, whatever development has happened, that is because of the Congress."

Promises to Voters

"I have trust that the people will give their mandate to me for the fourth time, and I will ensure employment, 200-unit free electricity, Rs 2,500 pension for women, Rs 25 lakh for medical treatment," he added.

Urges Against Voter Fraud

Further, condemning the alleged voter fraud, he urged the BJP leaders to "spare Bihar" and let the electors decide the government. "There should not be any fake voting. I would urge Modi ji and Amit Shah ji to spare Bihar. Please let the public decide," he said.

Bhagalpur Constituency Contest

Ajeet Sharma has a stronghold on the seat with victories in the 2020 and 2015 polls. In the 2020 Assembly elections, Sharma retained the seat by securing 65,502 votes (40.52 per cent), narrowly defeating Rohit Pandey, who received 64,389 votes (39.83 per cent), winning by a margin of just 1,113 votes. This time, Bhagalpur is witnessing a repeat contest with Rohit Pandey attempting to secure a victory.

Bihar Elections Phase 2 Turnout

Meanwhile, a healthy voter turnout of 14.55 per cent was recorded in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly polls till 9 am, according to the data of the Election Commission of India, which is relatively higher than the 13.13 per cent turnout recorded in the first phase of the polls.

Among the 20 districts, Gaya district recorded the highest turnout of 15.97 per cent, followed by Kishanganj with 15.81 per cent and Jamui with 15.77 per cent, till 9 am. The lowest turnout was recorded in Madhubani with 13.25 per cent.

Voting for the second phase of the 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar began on Tuesday at 7 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors. The results of the elections will be declared on November 14.