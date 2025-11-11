Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram claimed the public wants to end the 20-year rule and bring the INDIA bloc to power. He also flagged security concerns. JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha, however, expressed optimism for the NDA, citing high voter turnout.

Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram on Tuesday said that the mood of voters and the INDIA bloc has undergone a visible change, asserting that the public has made up its mind to end the government that has been in power for the past two decades. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in Kutumba, Ram said, "INDIA Alliance's body language has changed. Voters' body language has also changed. It shows that it's time to bid goodbye to the Government which ruled for 20 years. The public has made up its mind that a new Government is needed here, and a new Government of the INDIA Alliance will come here."

The Bihar Congress chief also raised concerns about the movement of unidentified vehicles during polling hours. "In our area, a black Scorpio car is moving around. We are trying to trace whose car it is. Administration has been informed about it. Several such unwanted vehicles are moving around in different Assembly constituencies. We have alerted our workers and volunteers," he said.

Commenting on the blast near Delhi's Red Fort earlier in the day, Rajesh Ram termed it a "security failure" and urged citizens to remain calm and united. "Such incidents are a breach in national security. It is a security failure. The country should stay united. So do not get influenced. If the country remains safe, we will be safe," he added.

NDA optimistic over voter turnout

Meanwhile, as voting for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections progresses, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha expressed optimism over the voter turnout, saying that people are coming out in large numbers to vote for peace, good governance, and development in the state. Speaking to ANI, the JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha claimed that the NDA has gained votes by a "very large" margin in the first phase of polls. "Today is the election of the final phase. People are seeing how much enthusiasm there is among voters to cast their votes, which is the best thing. A large number of people are coming out for good governance, peace, and development in Bihar. This is a very positive sign. In the first phase, we feel that votes have been cast in our favour by a very large margin," Sanjay Jha said.

Polling in Bihar is underway for the second and final phase of the Assembly elections, with the INDIA bloc and NDA locked in a close contest.

Impressive voter turnout recorded

Bihar is witnessing a robust voter participation in the second phase of assembly polls, as the state recorded an impressive voter turnout of 31.38 per cent till 11 am, as per the data of the Election Commission of India. The highest voter turnout of 34.74 per cent was recorded in Kishanganj district, while the lowest voter turnout, with 28.66 per cent, was recorded in Madhubani district.

Gaya recorded a brisk turnout of 34.07 per cent, followed by 33.69 per cent in Jamui, 32.88 per cent in Aurangabad, 32.91 per cent in Banka, 32.94 per cent in Purnia and 32.39 per cent in Paschim Champaran. Kaimur (Bhabua) recorded a turnout of 31.98 per cent, Araria 31.88 per cent, Arwal 31.07 per cent, Supaul 31.69 per cent, Sheohar 31.58 per cent, Purvi Champaran 31.16 per cent, Jahanabad 30.36 per cent, Katihar 30.83 per cent, Sitamarhi 29.81 per cent, Rohtas 29.80 per cent, Bhagalpur 29.08 per cent and Nawada 29.02 per cent.

Among the key constituencies, Supaul recorded a turnout of 31.10 per cent, Sasaram 29.84 per cent, Mohania 32.91 per cent, Kutumba 33.40 per cent, Gaya Town 25.02 per cent, Chainpur 32.31 per cent, Dhamdaha 33.22 per cent, Harsiddhi 29.99 per cent and Jhanjharpur 26.76 per cent.

Voting for the second phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors and 243 seats.

The first phase of the Bihar elections marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. The state saw a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.