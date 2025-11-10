Ahead of the second phase of Bihar polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said the state is poised for transformation, promising to make it the most developed with IT hubs and hospitals, and slammed the NDA for doing 'nothing' in 20 years.

'Bihar will become the most developed state'

A day ahead of the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that the state is poised for transformation and it will become the most developed state.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Bihar will become the most developed state. It saw no success in the last 20 years. Now, after November 14, Bihar will list out its success. There will be food processing units, agro-based industry, facilities for education, medical and opportunities to earn money. There will be IT hubs and educational cities. Superspeciality hospitals will be built. We will make sure no Bihari has to go to other state."

'People want change'

Highlighting the intensity of his election campaign, Yadav stated that they (RJD) have held around 171 public rallies, covering almost all districts where people from all sections of society participated enthusiastically, adding that they are embracing for a change. "Voting is scheduled for tomorrow. We have held approximately 171 public meetings during the election campaign, which I believe is the highest number. There isn't a single district or block we haven't visited. We observed that the people want change. People from all sections of society participated enthusiastically and everyone said the same thing: that this (NDA) government has done nothing in 20 years, whether it's poverty, migration, unemployment, or the proliferation of illegal factories," the Mahagathbandhan CM candidate said.

The RJD leader hit out at the incumbent NDA government accusing it of doing "nothing" in the past 20 years. He asserted that people of Bihar now wants all the amenities and facilities right here in Bihar. "The government has done nothing in 20 years. If it had wanted to, it could have made Bihar the number one state. A large number of people have migrated from Bihar. Now the people of Bihar want to move forward; they want all the amenities and facilities right here in Bihar. In all the 171 meetings we held across Bihar, everyone unanimously said that they want change this time, they want transformation," Yadav said.

'People of Bihar are going to create history'

"I want to tell you that the people of Bihar are going to create history this time and bring in a government that provides jobs. This time, they are going to bring in a government that prioritizes education and development. This time, Bihar will no longer be just in the headlines, but will move towards success," he added.

Bihar Assembly Elections

The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14.

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. (ANI)