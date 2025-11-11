Bihar's second phase of Assembly polls saw a 47.62% voter turnout by 1 pm. Kishanganj led with 51.86% polling, while Madhubani was sluggish. BJP leaders expressed confidence in an NDA victory, predicting over 180 seats for the alliance.

Bihar Phase 2 Sees 47.62% Turnout by 1 PM

Bihar recorded a turnout of 47.62 per cent in the second phase of Assembly polls as of 1 pm, according to the data of the Election Commission of India. The highest voter turnout was recorded in Kishanganj district with a voter turnout of 51.86 per cent, followed by 50.95 per cent in Gaya, 50.91 per cent in Jamui and 50.07 per cent in Banka.

Madhubani continues to record sluggish turnout at 43.39 per cent as of 1 pm, according to the Voter Turnout application of the ECI. A turnout of 46.87 per cent was recorded in Araria, 47.11 per cent in Arwal, 49.45 per cent in Aurangabad, 45.09 per cent in Bhagalpur, 46.07 per cent in Jahanabad, 49.89 per cent in Kaimur (Bhabua), 48.50 per cent in Katihar, 43.45 per cent in Nawada, 48.91 per cent in Paschim Champaran, 49.63 per cent in Purnia. Purvi Champaran recorded a voter turnout of 48.01 per cent, 45.19 per cent in Rohtas, 48.23 per cent in Sheohar, 45.28 per cent in Sitamarhi and 48.22 per cent in Supaul.

Among the key constituencies, Supaul recorded a turnout of 47.66 per cent, Sasaram 45.23 per cent, Mohania 50.97 per cent, Kutumba 49.68 per cent, Gaya Town 39.09 per cent, Chainpur 51.05 per cent, Dhamdaha 50.16 per cent, Harsiddhi 46.62 per cent and Jhanjharpur 40.63 per cent.

NDA Confident of Victory, Congress Urges Peaceful Voting

Meanwhile, Bihar Congress president and Kutumba constituency candidate Rajesh Ram arrived at a polling booth in an e-rickshaw to cast his vote and urged citizens to participate peacefully in what he called the "festival of democracy." He was accompanied by his family to cast a vote.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey affirmed the National Democratic Alliance's victory in the Bihar Assembly polls, predicting that it would win more than 180 seats. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal lauded the increase in voter turnout in the Bihar Assembly elections and expressed confidence in the victory of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

High-Stakes Phase for 12 Ministers

Voting is underway across 122 constituencies in 20 districts in Bihar amid tight security arrangements. The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet.

Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

Other key constituencies include Sasaram, Imamganj, Mohania, Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, and Nathnagar.

Record Polling in First Phase, Counting on Nov 14

The first phase of the Bihar elections marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. The state saw a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14.